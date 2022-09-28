ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Borat’ Breakout Maria Bakalova To Star In Thriller ‘Electra’; Filming Underway In Italy For Director Hala Matar

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j05ab_0iDhvMRw00

EXCLUSIVE : Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova ( Borat 2 ) has been set to star with Daryl Wein ( Something From Tiffany’s ), Jack Farthing ( Poldark ), and Abigail Cowen ( Fate: The Winx ) in under-the-radar drama-thriller Electra , which has begun production in Italy.

Hala Matar is making her feature directorial debut on the project, which will follow a journalist who travels to Rome to interview a famous musician, only for the trip to end in deceit, betrayal, and murder.

Wein will play Dylan, the journalist. Cowen is Lucy, the journalist’s photographer and partner. Jack Farthing plays Milo, the musician, and Bakalova will be Francesca, a performance artist and Milo’s girlfriend.

Pic is written by Wein, Matar and Paul Sado; produced by Wein, Matar, Tomasso Bertani (Ring Film), Luca Cottafavi (Ring Film), Jordan Beckerman (Yale Entertainment), and Jordan Yale Levine (Yale Entertainment); and executive-produced by Elsa Ramo and Tiffany Boyle.

CAA Media Finance and Great Escape represent world sales rights.

Bahraini filmmaker Matar has directed short films and music videos for Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, and Kenzo, starring Kristen Stewart, Chloe Sevigny, Johnny Knoxville, and Suki Waterhouse, among others.

“I am thrilled to be making my first feature film in one of the most beautiful countries in the world with this incredibly talented team of people,” said Matar.

Bulgarian actress Bakalova recently starred in A24 comedy-thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies and booked a supporting role in the next Guardians Of The Galaxy movie. Actor-director Wein recently directed Amazon rom-com Something From Tiffany’s , starring Zoey Deutch.

Matar is represented by CAA and Rain; Wein is represented by CAA, Rain, and attorney Kim Jaime at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer; Bakalova is represented by CAA, Insight Management and Production in the U.K., and Brookside Artists Management; Farthing is represented by Anonymous Content ; and Cowen is represented by UTA and Mosaic.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Coolio Dies: Grammy-Winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” Rapper Was 59

Coolio, the Compton-raised rapper with the trademark braids who won a Grammy in 1996 for his No. 1 smash “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer-starring film Dangerous Minds, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager Jarez Posey told Deadline. He was 59. No cause of death has been determined. Posey told TMZ that Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come out after a while the friend went in and found the rapper on the floor. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Coolio had been playing concerts over the summer in South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Suki Waterhouse
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Daryl Wein
Person
Chloe Sevigny
Deadline

Chloë Grace Moretz Opens Up About ‘Family Guy’ Meme That Made Her Become A “Recluse”

Chloë Grace Moretz has been acting since she was a child and growing up in front of the cameras has not been easy. The actor recently opened up about a Family Guy meme that made her self-conscious and had her become a “recluse.” “There was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand,” Moretz told Hunger Magazine of the horrific meme. “And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the...
NFL
Deadline

Robert Cormier Dies: ‘Heartland’ And ‘Slasher: Solstice’ Actor Was 33

UPDATED with more details: Robert Cormier, a TV and film actor whose credits include playing Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian series Heartland as well as the Netflix horror series Slasher: Solstice died September 23. He was 33. His family said Cormier died in “a tragic accident” in Toronto. They did not provide more details but in a statement thanked “the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family.” Cormier for the past two seasons played Finn on CBC’s Heartland, which has run for 15 seasons on Canadian TV and holds...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Borat#Film Star#Yale#Caa Media Finance#Great Escape#Bahraini#Chanel
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
People

Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'

The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

‘American Horror Story’ Teases NYC-Set Season with Chilling New Posters, Cast Reveals

American Horror Story is heading to the city that never sleeps for its latest installment — which is sure to keep viewers up all night. The Ryan Murphy series revealed the title of Season 11, American Horror Story: NYC, today, and spilled the spooky show’s all-star cast while lightly teasing the chilling premise of the upcoming episodes. This season, we can expect to see the return of AHS veterans like Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone. But Murphy is also bringing new blood into his horror powerhouse, tapping Charlie Carver and Joe Mantello for AHS: NYC. Not...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Talent Discovery Startup Husslup Launches Table Reads With Assist From Tyra Banks’ Bankable Productions And ‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Anjali Bhimani

EXCLUSIVE: Husslup, a venture-backed mobile app focused on connecting creatives to each other and to the companies that need to staff them, has launched a bimonthly series of table reads designed to promote scripts from emerging writers. The first reading in the series was hosted by the company along with Tyra Banks’ Bankable Productions and actress and author Anjali Bhimani, whose recent credits include Ms. Marvel. The debut event featured comedy pilot The B Word from South Asian Canadian writer Sabrina Besla, which is exec produced by Banks and Hayley Lozitsky from Bankable as well as Bhimani. The more than 60...
NFL
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve and Fleabag stars join Olivia Colman's new movie as filming starts

Killing Eve's Anjana Vasan and Fleabag's Hugh Skinner are part of latest cast members set to join Olivia Colman's upcoming film Wicked Little Letters. Also joining the project are Timothy Spall (Harry Potter), Joanna Scanlan (Notes On A Scandal), Malachi Kirby (Small Axe), Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Eileen Atkins (The Crown) and Alisha Weir (Matilda!).
MOVIES
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why He Can’t Quit ABC Late-Night Series

The last time Jimmy Kimmel went on The Howard Stern Show, he caused commotion in the late-night community by suggesting that he might leave his long-running late-night show. Last year, he told the radio host that he was “vacillating” over whether to sign a new deal. So it was apt that Kimmel, back in New York for a week of shows, returned to Stern after he signed a three-year extension to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! and to explain his decision. He said that “being wanted is important” by the network – ABC chief Craig Erwich and ABC late-night boss Rob Mills both expressed...
NFL
Deadline

The Royals And Politicians Of ‘The Crown’ And The Actors Who Play Them — Photo Gallery

Netflix’s The Crown, poised to drop Season 5 on November 6, is irrefutable proof of America’s continuing fascination with England’s royal family. The series opens with Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and Season 4 wraps with the resignation of longtime Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Along the way, the series, created and principally written by Peter Morgan, delivers all the insider drama and palace intrigue one would expect in a series about the royals. The series is produced for Netflix by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Reinforcing its popularity, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Night Manager’ Producer Ink Factory Promotes Michele Wolkoff To Creative Director

Fighting With My Family and The Night Manager producer Ink Factory has promoted Michele Wolkoff to Creative Director out of LA, leading teams in London, Mumbai and Seoul. Wolkoff takes over from Katherine Butler, who stepped down over the summer, while Ian Spence has been promoted to Head of Finance and Operations. Wolkoff has been Head of Film and TV, LA, at Simon and Stephen Cornwell’s company since 2020, while she used to head up Development for Stephen Garrett’s Character 7 outfit. “Michele’s curatorial flair and drive to champion projects is a fantastic asset to the company, and we’re thrilled to have her stepping...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lauren Ludwig’s FX Comedy Pilot Sets Lead Cast With Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne & Sabrina Wu

EXCLUSIVE: Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne and Sabrina Wu are set as leads in FX’s untitled half-hour comedy written by Lauren Ludwig (American Auto, Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy). The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage. Weyrich will play Jane, Kuhne portrays Kima and Wu is Rei, a non-binary character. Ludwig and Oscar nominees Chris & Paul Weitz (About a Boy) executive produce under their Depth of Field banner, along with Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, and Aaron Kogan. The pilot will...
NFL
Deadline

Altitude Boards Documentary ‘Mad About The Boy — The Noël Coward Story’ From Barnaby Thompson

Altitude has picked up international sales and UK and Irish distribution rights to Mad About the Boy — The Noël Coward Story, a feature documentary about the life of Noël Coward from Barnaby Thompson (St. Trinian’s). The doc is billed as an exploration of Coward’s expansive career which features credits across the stage and screen, including Brief Encounter, Blithe Spirit, and Private Lives. Adam Lambert will sing the film’s theme song, an updated cover of Coward’s 1930’s single Mad About The Boy, which will be released on 7 October. The song was produced by Amanda Ghost and Johnny Coffer. “Noël Coward was a...
TENNIS
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy