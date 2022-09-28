Read full article on original website
Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Danbury Moose Spotted Doing Fall Photoshoot in Pawling, Zookeeper Shares Insight
It's the hottest story in Connecticut and now New York. There is a loose moose that has captivated the attention of the public. People are hoping for a chance to grab a picture of this wonderful creature and everyone in the media is busy Facebook messaging witnesses for a unique angle. The moose has been spotted in Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield in CT, and now Pawling, NY, just to name a few.
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
mainepublic.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
nerej.com
Messore and Bellard of Colonial Properties broker three land sales in Conn. totaling $3.25 million
Ansonia, CT According to Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., the firm completed the following transactions. • Fred Messore, senior vice president, was the sole broker in the sale of 64 & 78 Pulaski Hwy. in Ansonia. The 27-acre lot of raw land was purchased by Fortitude Capital, LLC for $1.15 million. The seller, Peter Overchuk and Family, was represented by attorney’s Kevin Curseaden and Joy Topazian Moore with Curseaden & Moore, LLC. The buyer was represented by attorney Michael Hanna with Day Pitney, LLP.
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
Eyewitness News
RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
Register Citizen
COVID boosters readily available in CT — why aren't more people getting them?
Nearly a month after federal regulators authorized new omicron specific COVID-19 boosters, only 5.6 percent of eligible Connecticut residents have received one, state numbers show. As of Thursday, 153,536 people in Connecticut had received a booster, out of more than 2.7 million who are eligible. The new shots, designed specifically...
NewsTimes
9 fabulous fall getaways in (and near) Connecticut
Looking for a fall getaway? Here are 9 unforgettable destinations in and near Connecticut, including a vintage steam train and riverboat, a road-racing mecca, a Halloween hotbed along the Hudson and more. Pick your pleasure at this one-stop spot for a whimsical fall experience. Perhaps you’ve picked blueberries or peaches...
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
orangetownnews.com
History Corner: A Story Continued…
So, I was asked recently if I was running my stories over again, since one of them was indeed a rewrite of one of my more successful ones. I immediately answered no, not at all because I have written 16 years’ worth of stories, all original BUT there is a subject that crosses decades, in fact over 100 years old that is an ongoing tale of lives we know nothing about.
Road Trip: Visit the only operating farm in Trumbull
For 100 years, three generations of Plaskos have farmed in Trumbull. Today, it is the only operating farm in town.
My Quest For Fresh Crumpets Across Connecticut
Have you ever tried a crumpet? Not an English muffin, a crumpet. I thought they were the same thing for many years. Now that I understand how different the two are, I'm obsessed with the British crumpet, and I want to try every fresh one made here in Connecticut. Mrs....
Eyewitness News
CCDL, 2nd Amendment group file suit against CT officials over ban on ‘modern sporting arms’
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - State gun advocates filed a lawsuit against various Connecticut officials in an effort to overturn the state’s ban on what they call modern sporting arms. The Connecticut Citizens Defense League said it partnered with the Second Amendment Foundation to file the federal civil rights action...
therealdeal.com
Broadway director’s home sale notches Weston’s 17-year sales peak
An award-winning Broadway director has earned another distinction, this time in real estate just over 50 miles north of where he first made his name. Two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and his wife Bryna McCann sold their Weston, Connecticut, house for $6.5 million. The deal marks the area’s highest price for a home sale since 2005.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
