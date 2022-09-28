ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Danbury Moose Spotted Doing Fall Photoshoot in Pawling, Zookeeper Shares Insight

It's the hottest story in Connecticut and now New York. There is a loose moose that has captivated the attention of the public. People are hoping for a chance to grab a picture of this wonderful creature and everyone in the media is busy Facebook messaging witnesses for a unique angle. The moose has been spotted in Danbury, Newtown, New Fairfield in CT, and now Pawling, NY, just to name a few.
PAWLING, NY
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
mainepublic.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
nerej.com

Messore and Bellard of Colonial Properties broker three land sales in Conn. totaling $3.25 million

Ansonia, CT According to Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., the firm completed the following transactions. • Fred Messore, senior vice president, was the sole broker in the sale of 64 & 78 Pulaski Hwy. in Ansonia. The 27-acre lot of raw land was purchased by Fortitude Capital, LLC for $1.15 million. The seller, Peter Overchuk and Family, was represented by attorney’s Kevin Curseaden and Joy Topazian Moore with Curseaden & Moore, LLC. The buyer was represented by attorney Michael Hanna with Day Pitney, LLP.
ANSONIA, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country

Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NewsTimes

9 fabulous fall getaways in (and near) Connecticut

Looking for a fall getaway? Here are 9 unforgettable destinations in and near Connecticut, including a vintage steam train and riverboat, a road-racing mecca, a Halloween hotbed along the Hudson and more. Pick your pleasure at this one-stop spot for a whimsical fall experience. Perhaps you’ve picked blueberries or peaches...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
orangetownnews.com

History Corner: A Story Continued…

So, I was asked recently if I was running my stories over again, since one of them was indeed a rewrite of one of my more successful ones. I immediately answered no, not at all because I have written 16 years’ worth of stories, all original BUT there is a subject that crosses decades, in fact over 100 years old that is an ongoing tale of lives we know nothing about.
MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

My Quest For Fresh Crumpets Across Connecticut

Have you ever tried a crumpet? Not an English muffin, a crumpet. I thought they were the same thing for many years. Now that I understand how different the two are, I'm obsessed with the British crumpet, and I want to try every fresh one made here in Connecticut. Mrs....
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Broadway director’s home sale notches Weston’s 17-year sales peak

An award-winning Broadway director has earned another distinction, this time in real estate just over 50 miles north of where he first made his name. Two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and his wife Bryna McCann sold their Weston, Connecticut, house for $6.5 million. The deal marks the area’s highest price for a home sale since 2005.
WESTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
WATERBURY, CT
