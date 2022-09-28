ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

By Curt Anderson and Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters)

Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power. Ian was centered about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples at 10 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph (17 kph).

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.

The massive storm appeared on track to slam ashore somewhere north of Fort Myers and some 125 miles (201 kilometers) south of Tampa, sparing the bay area from a rare direct hit from a hurricane. The area is popular with retirees and tourists drawn to pristine white sandy beaches and long barrier islands, which forecasters said could be completely inundated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtrSl_0iDhvFGr00

Catastrophic storm surges could push as much as 12 to 18 feet (3.7 to 5.5 meters) of water over a nearly 100-mile (160-kilometer) stretch of coastline, from Bonita Beach north through Fort Myers and Charlotte Harbor to Englewood, the hurricane center warned. Rainfall near the area of landfall could top 18 inches (46 centimeters).

“It’s time to hunker down and prepare for the storm,” DeSantis said. “Do what you need to do to stay safe. If you are where that storm is approaching, you’re already in hazardous conditions. It’s going to get a lot worse very quickly.”

More than 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders, but by law no one could be forced to flee. The governor said the state has 30,000 linemen, urban search and rescue teams and 7,000 National Guard troops from Florida and elsewhere ready to help once the weather clears.

Florida residents rushed ahead of the impact to board up their homes, stash precious belongings on upper floors and join long lines of cars leaving the shore.

“You can’t do anything about natural disasters,” said Vinod Nair, who drove inland from the Tampa area Tuesday with his wife, son, dog and two kittens, seeking a hotel in Orlando, where only tropical-storm force winds were expected. “We live in a high risk zone, so we thought it best to evacuate.”

Overnight, Hurricane Ian went through a natural cycle when it lost its old eye and formed a new eye. The timing was bad for the Florida coast, because the storm got stronger and larger only hours before landfall. Ian went from 120 mph (193 kph) to 155 mph (250 kph) in three hours, the second round of rapid intensification in the storm’s life cycle.

“With the higher intensity you’re going to see more extensive wind damage. The larger wind field means that more people will experience those storm-force winds,” University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy said. And “it will really increase the amount of storm surge.”

Ian’s forward movement shifted slightly southward, likely sparing Tampa and St. Petersburg their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

Instead, the most damaging winds could hit a rapidly developing coastline where the population has jumped sevenfold since 1970, according to the U.S. Census, which shows Lee County has seen the eighth largest population growth among more than 180 Atlantic and Gulf coast counties in the past 50 years.

There were 250,000 people in the Fort Myers/Lee County mandatory evacuation zones, and authorities worried ahead of the storm that only 10% or so would leave.

Gil Gonzalez wasn’t taking any chances. He boarded the windows of his Tampa home with plywood, laid down sandbags, and with his wife, packed their car with bottled water, flashlights, battery packs for their cellphones and a camp stove before evacuating. “All the prized possessions, we’ve put them upstairs in a friend’s house,” Gonzalez said.

Airports in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Key West closed, as did Disney World theme parks and Sea World in Orlando ahead of the storm. Hotels along the coast either filled up or closed down, and with flights canceled, some tourists planned to join locals at emergency shelters.

Ash Dugney warily watched ocean water being sucked out below a Tampa Bay pier Wednesday morning, wondering how strong the surge would be on the way back in. He said he didn’t trust Tampa’s storm drainage system to keep his corner tuxedo rental business safe from flooding that he said happened in his neighborhood even during mild storms.

“I don’t care about the wind and the rain and the stuff like that, I just care about the flooding,” Dugney said, adding that he moved essentials out of the shop and lifted other items up to above waist-high level.

The precise location of landfall was still uncertain, but with Ian’s tropical storm-force winds extending 175 miles (280 kilometers) from its center, flash floods were possible across the whole state. Hazards include the polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive waste contained in enormous ponds that could overflow in heavy rains.

Parts of Florida’s east coast faced a storm surge threat as well, and isolated tornadoes were spinning off the storm well ahead of landfall. One tornado damaged small planes and a hangar at the North Perry Airport, west of Hollywood along the Atlantic coast.

Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days without electricity. As a precaution, hundreds of residents were being evacuated from several nursing homes in the Tampa area, where hospitals also were moving some patients.

Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains and some coastal surge into Saturday. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp preemptively declared an emergency, ordering 500 National Guard troops onto standby to respond as needed.

Before turning toward Florida, Ian struck Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province with sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) and causing destruction in the island nation’s world-famous tobacco belt. No deaths were reported.

Local government station TelePinar reported heavy damage at the main hospital in Pinar del Rio city, tweeting photos of collapsed ceilings, widely flung debris and toppled trees. Some people left the stricken area on foot, carrying their children, while buses tried to evacuated others through waterlogged streets. Others opted to stay at their damaged houses.

“It was horrible,” said Yusimi Palacios, a resident of Pinar del Rio inside her damaged house. “But here we are alive, and I only ask the Cuban revolution to help me with the roof and the mattress.”

The post Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

TheAtlantaVoice

Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast. “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger […] The post Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

ATLANTA (AP) — The tale of breached voting equipment in one of the country’s most important political battleground states involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and a cast of characters from a rural county that rarely draws notice from outsiders. How they all […] The post Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Quiet pro-choice protests take place at Kemp’s latest campaign stop in Alpharetta

The group of pro-choice protesters at Governor Brian Kemp’s latest campaign stop in downtown Alpharetta Tuesday was small. Very small. There were four women in all and not enough signs to go around to each of them. Their signs read, ‘Regulate guns not women’ and ‘Stacey Abrams Governor’ and were outnumbered by red and black […] The post Quiet pro-choice protests take place at Kemp’s latest campaign stop in Alpharetta  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ALPHARETTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: California governor Gavin Newsom urges overhaul of Democrats’ strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats’ political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.” Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas — the territory […] The post 2022 Elections: California governor Gavin Newsom urges overhaul of Democrats’ strategy appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley doesn’t want to put too much emphasis on winning the first game of a crucial three-game series with the New York Mets. That being said, he sure is glad the Atlanta Braves took the opener. “To get the first one is huge and just try to build as much momentum […] The post Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
QUEENS, NY
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached

 (CNN) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following “unauthorized access” of its election system after the 2020 presidential election. Installation of the new voting equipment will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed in a day, according to […] The post Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%

ATLANTA (AP) — State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.’s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years, setting up clashes over how much profit the utility should earn, how much solar panel owners should be paid and how rates should be structured. The five elected members of the Public […] The post Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12% appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

US Sen. Warnock: Electric car tax credit needs ‘flexibility’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock urged the U.S. Treasury secretary Friday to use “maximum flexibility” in implementing a revised tax credit for Americans buying electric vehicles, a perk that Hyundai stands to lose as the automaker invests billions of dollars to open its first American EV plant in the Democratic senator’s home […] The post US Sen. Warnock: Electric car tax credit needs ‘flexibility’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff on Monday opened an investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, an elected […] The post Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheAtlantaVoice

Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court […] The post Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico

SAN SALVADOR, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, while Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces prepared for a major blast from the Category 4 storm. Speaking at a briefing with Federal Emergency Management […] The post Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ENVIRONMENT
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
