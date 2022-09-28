For KSTP, Callan Gray reports, “There were calls for a Columbia Heights City Council member to resign during a special council meeting on Wednesday. An independent investigation found Councilmember KT Jacobs violated the Council’s code of conduct when she lied about an offensive phone call a candidate received. City Council candidate Justice Spriggs announced he was running in April. … The (independent investigation) says … ‘The caller then asked Justice Spriggs if he was ‘really biracial’ and whether he had been raised in a white or black household…’ Jacobs denied making the phone call, according to the investigation. In a Facebook post on July 27, she claimed the call was made by a family member. Jacobs also said ‘The behavior of my family member is unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry that the incident took place.'”

