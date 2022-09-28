Read full article on original website
Gun violence, policing dominate Hennepin County attorney candidate forum
Questions regarding police accountability and gun violence in Minneapolis communities dominated a public forum on Thursday featuring candidates for the Hennepin County attorney’s race. Candidates Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick traded responses to several questions submitted by the few dozen people in attendance at the forum put on by the League of Women Voters [...]
Brian O'Hara selected as new Minneapolis police chief
Brian O'Hara has been selected to serve as the new police chief in Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey made the appointment official on Thursday in collaboration with Commissioner of Community Safety Cedric Alexander. O'Hara was one of three finalists for the job and currently works as a deputy mayor of police...
Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads
At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
After Richfield High shooting, Richfield, Bloomington students need chaperones at weekend football games
The Strib’s Eder Campuzano writes that following a shooting during a homecoming contest at Richfield High School, Richfield and Bloomington students attending the weekend’s football games have to bring a parent or guardian. A WCCO-TV story says new data from St. Paul’s guaranteed income program show families in...
Mayor Jacob Frey names Minneapolis’ next police chief
MPR’s Jon Collins reports Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has named Newark, New Jersey, deputy mayor Brian O’Hara as they city’s next police chief. WCCO-TV Kirsten Mitchell reports that U of M scientists believe a massive meteor crashed into what’s now Inver Grove Heights a very long time ago.
fox9.com
Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway, sparking complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue, sparking complaints and protests by encampment supporters on social media. The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with...
kfgo.com
Charges dismissed in fatal shooting of two in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
Columbia Heights City Council member under fire for racist phone call she says was made by a family member
For KSTP, Callan Gray reports, “There were calls for a Columbia Heights City Council member to resign during a special council meeting on Wednesday. An independent investigation found Councilmember KT Jacobs violated the Council’s code of conduct when she lied about an offensive phone call a candidate received. City Council candidate Justice Spriggs announced he was running in April. … The (independent investigation) says … ‘The caller then asked Justice Spriggs if he was ‘really biracial’ and whether he had been raised in a white or black household…’ Jacobs denied making the phone call, according to the investigation. In a Facebook post on July 27, she claimed the call was made by a family member. Jacobs also said ‘The behavior of my family member is unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry that the incident took place.'”
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
bulletin-news.com
Former Ramsey County Commissioner Tony Bennett dies
Tony Bennett, a former Ramsey County Commissioner who forged bipartisan agreements and played a key role in the county-wide unification of 911 emergency dispatch as well as the purchase of surplus military land in Arden Hills, has passed away. He was 82. Bennett’s career included time spent as a St....
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul
A Stillwater man has been identified as the construction worker killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in downtown St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department on Thursday identified the victim as 61-year-old Peter M. Davis, who had recently retired from St. Paul Regional Water Services after a 44-year career.
FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France
The FBI and police are investigating the robbery of an ATM technician at a U.S. Bank in Edina, with the suspects fleeing with cash. The incident happened at the U.S. Bank branch and drive-though at 4100 West 50th Street, in the 50th and France commercial area, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust
Marcus Trice. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. A federal grand jury indicted a Seattle man this month after the Bloomington Police Department allegedly discovered him in possession of nearly 11,000 grams of pills containing fentanyl. Marcus Trice, of Seattle, is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree drug...
Bloomington PD announce what's likely the 'largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest'
Approximately 24 pounds of fentanyl pills recovered by the Bloomington Police Department in the city's largest-ever drug bust. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. A 36-year-old man is in custody and under federal investigation after what Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said is likely the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
hot967.fm
Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge
Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
fox9.com
Minneapolis PD Operation Endeavor: FOX 9 obtains plan's documents
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new public safety operation just launched in Minneapolis a few days ago but already there are lots of questions, including where will officers be and when. FOX 9's Karen Scullin obtained documents detailing "Operation Endeavor" and had some questions for Dr. Cedric Alexander, the man...
