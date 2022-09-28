ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

ASU:$1 Million Gift for Endowed Chair in History

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has received a $1 million gift from the Hardeman Family Foundation to fund the new Dorsey B. Hardeman Endowed Chair in History in the Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History, a component of ASU’s College of Arts and Humanities. The Dorsey B. Hardeman Chair is given to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
KLST/KSAN

Rio Concho Community Park closed for "foreseeable future"

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Rio Concho Community Park has closed until further notice due to the need for repairs. Carl White, Director of Parks and Recreation said that the only part of the park that is closed is the playground because of previously heavy rainfall that washed out the fall zone material at the […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 30, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased again in Tom Green County over the week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest report, released on Friday, September 30, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported...
howardcollege.edu

Howard College San Angelo has announced a first-ever all-discipline Fall Commencement Ceremony to be held December 15, 2022, at 6:00 pm in the Foster Communications Coliseum.

“We love graduations at Howard College! Due to increasing numbers of completions each semester, we determined graduation ceremonies were needed in May and December to best serve our students. When our students make those dreams real, we need to celebrate those successes quickly! “ said Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, President of Howard College.
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Find No Evidence of Imminent Danger After Reports of Shooting at Central High

SAN ANGELO, TX — Police told us that so far, their investigation and searches around San Angelo Central High School have not uncovered any evidence of imminent danger to faculty, staff or students. Police had cleared the students to continue with the pre-planned and scheduled early release by about 12:15 p.m. San Angelo ISD notified parents via text message at around 12:18 p.m. about the incident at Central. At least a dozen police vehicles had surrounded Central High School starting at around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out initially. According to the school website, students were…
asurampage.com

Illegal pickers strike campus parking

Three catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles across the campus of Angelo State University in the past year to harvest precious metals worth hundreds of dollars. According to the University Police Department crime logs, the first theft occurred between 1 and 5 p.m. on April 11. The converter was stolen from a vehicle in parking lot 42A, near the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, and no witnesses or suspects were found. A report was made, and the case was suspended.
SAN ANGELO, TX

