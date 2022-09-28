Read full article on original website
Week 5: Texas High School Football Scores 2022
WALL, TX — The Wall Hawks face the Mason Punchers but San Angelo Central Bobcats have a bye week. See all of the scores here.
Sidelined for four seasons, Maverick McIvor returns to football as Wildcats’ top gun
The sound of fans filled Wildcat Stadium on Sept. 1, a day of new beginnings for ACU football along with a new quarterback in the spotlight. Stepping under the bright lights was a quarterback looking for a new start. One who was anxious, but eager to get back on the gridiron after a career filled with ups-and-downs, hard work and determination.
A San Angelo Native is the Lead Singer of Lonestar Performing Here Oct. 15
SAN ANGELO, TX — On October 15, San Angelo welcomes home native Drew Womack, headlining the Texas Strong Concert Series as a lead singer of the popular country music band named Lonestar. If the name Drew Womack doesn’t ring a bell, his accomplishments certainly will. Growing up in Brownwood...
ASU:$1 Million Gift for Endowed Chair in History
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has received a $1 million gift from the Hardeman Family Foundation to fund the new Dorsey B. Hardeman Endowed Chair in History in the Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History, a component of ASU’s College of Arts and Humanities. The Dorsey B. Hardeman Chair is given to […]
College Hills Update: Month-long closure begins Monday
The City of San Angelo released information regarding a closure that will occur on College Hills Boulevard starting Monday, Oct. 3.
West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
Rio Concho Community Park closed for “foreseeable future”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Rio Concho Community Park has closed until further notice due to the need for repairs. Carl White, Director of Parks and Recreation said that the only part of the park that is closed is the playground because of previously heavy rainfall that washed out the fall zone material at the […]
Human Bones Under Your Feet at Central Freshman Campus
It's the Halloween season and people are often vexed by stories of the paranormal. You can hardly switch through channels anymore without finding a paranormal show on one of the cable channels. They often say truth is stranger than fiction. Here in San Angelo, that can definitely be true. The...
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 30, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased again in Tom Green County over the week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest report, released on Friday, September 30, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported...
Chipotle is not the Only New Restaurant Opening in San Angelo
We all got caught up in the excitement. It seems affirming somehow when another national restaurant chain opens in San Angelo. It almost feels like a big piece of the outside world says "hello, San Angelo. We See You". This was compounded by the fact that Chipotle announced another San...
41st Annual Outdoor Fly-In set to take off in Oct.
This three day Fly-In is free for spectators.
Howard College San Angelo has announced a first-ever all-discipline Fall Commencement Ceremony to be held December 15, 2022, at 6:00 pm in the Foster Communications Coliseum.
“We love graduations at Howard College! Due to increasing numbers of completions each semester, we determined graduation ceremonies were needed in May and December to best serve our students. When our students make those dreams real, we need to celebrate those successes quickly! “ said Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, President of Howard College.
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
‘Accidental’ shotgun blast lands Grape Creek man behind bars
The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office responded to Grape Creek after a man reported he had shot his significant other.
Tom Green County jail logs: September 30, 2022
A San Angelo man booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon tops the Friday booking reports.
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
Police Find No Evidence of Imminent Danger After Reports of Shooting at Central High
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police told us that so far, their investigation and searches around San Angelo Central High School have not uncovered any evidence of imminent danger to faculty, staff or students. Police had cleared the students to continue with the pre-planned and scheduled early release by about 12:15 p.m. San Angelo ISD notified parents via text message at around 12:18 p.m. about the incident at Central. At least a dozen police vehicles had surrounded Central High School starting at around 11:45 a.m. No one was allowed in or out initially. According to the school website, students were…
Tom Green County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of woman
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred late last night in the 8200 block of Concho Drive West, Grape Creek Community. According to a press release, deputies arrived on scene in reference to a gunshot victim and found Debra...
Illegal pickers strike campus parking
Three catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles across the campus of Angelo State University in the past year to harvest precious metals worth hundreds of dollars. According to the University Police Department crime logs, the first theft occurred between 1 and 5 p.m. on April 11. The converter was stolen from a vehicle in parking lot 42A, near the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, and no witnesses or suspects were found. A report was made, and the case was suspended.
Coke County Sheriff no longer enforcing Robert Lee city ordinances
According to Coke County Sheriff's Office, there is no longer a contract between the office and the City of Robert Lee to enforce city ordinances or answer calls regarding violations of city ordinances.
