The View’s Whoopi Goldberg makes career announcement as she’s ‘missing’ from talk show
WHOOPI Goldberg has made a career announcement that may complicate her fall schedule. The View host was absent from her talk show on Friday after seeming distracted the rest of the new season's first week, fans have fumed. Season 26 of The View premiered on Tuesday, with Alyssa Farah Griffin...
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
wegotthiscovered.com
Following Quinta Brunson controversy, Jimmy Kimmel finally learns the fate of his talk show
We now know the fate of Jimmy Kimmel‘s talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as the comedian approaches the expiration of his contract. Last week, Kimmel caused ire with an Emmy sketch where he pretended to be passed out drunk when he was supposed to present an award. He then controversially stayed on the floor as the winner of that award, Quinta Brunson, was forced to give her speech over Kimmel, practically having to step over him.
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'Dumb' Emmys Bit
Jimmy Kimmel knows his "dumb comedy bit" at the Emmys was a mistake. During Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson's appearance Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host apologized for distracting from her big moment. Kimmel began their chat by explaining what happened at the ceremony, showing the now-viral clip of Brunson's win (and the extended bit that saw Kimmel remain on stage fake passed-out during her acceptance speech).
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
Popculture
Oprah Winfrey Speaks out on 'Queen Sugar' Getting Snubbed From the Emmys
Oprah Winfrey has something to say about Queen Sugar not receiving any Emmys love. In an interview with Variety, Winfrey lamented the fact that Queen Sugar has not been recognized by the Emmys. The TV icon addressed the topic during a joint interview with Ava DuVernay, the creator of the series, which airs on Winfrey's OWN Network.
Trevor Noah to Exit ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years as Host: ‘It’s Been One of My Greatest Joys’
All good things come to an end. Trevor Noah will be exiting The Daily Show after hosting the late-night program for seven years. “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” Comedy Central said in a statement […]
'Sweet Home Alabama' star Josh Lucas says he could see his character Jake living in a trailer park in a potential sequel
Director Andy Tennant told Insider about his sequel idea, which focuses on Reese Witherspoon and Melanie Lynskey's characters and their kids.
Daily Trojan
Comedy specials for even your worst days
Ah, midterm season — a period that seems to expand beyond the confines of the middle of the term into a never-ending work session from week four until right before finals. As more and more assignments and tests pile up, it’s easy to burn yourself out. It’s important to take some time for yourself, and maybe have a few laughs along the way. Whether you love sitcoms or talk shows or suffer through “Saturday Night Live” every week like me, the classic stand-up special can provide some comfort to everyone.
Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: Inside Day in Our Life
Talk about a dream team! Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb bring their A-game for Today show viewers each morning — and they exclusively invited Us Weekly to tag along for a typical day in their busy lives. Guthrie, 50, got her start on the NBC morning show in 2011, replacing longtime coanchor Ann Curry one […]
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
msn.com
Trevor Noah announces he's leaving 'The Daily Show'
Trevor Noah announced he is leaving "The Daily Show" on Thursday, Sept. 29. "I realized that after seven years, my time is up," he said as the audience gasped. "But in the most beautiful way." He thanked his fans for an "amazing seven years" that have been "truly wild." "I...
Trevor Noah Has Many Potential Replacements at 'The Daily Show'
Trevor Noah has announced that he will be leaving Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” which he has hosted since 2015. Co-created by Madeleine Smithberg and Lizz Winstead, “The Daily Show” started in 1996 at Paramount Global's (PARA) then fairly obscure channel Comedy Central a vehicle for comedian and sportscaster Craig Kilborn, and featuring a style of comedy that was very pithy and, one might say, bro-y.
Trevor Noah Teases Next Steps After 'Daily Show' Exit: 'I Miss Learning'
"I realized there's another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring," Noah said.
Daily Trojan
‘BLONDE’ is a dumb agent of dehumanization
“Watched by all, seen by none” is the tagline for director Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” Netflix’s new NC-17-rated, polarizing portrait of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The phrase is undeniably ironic, not because it is untrue, but because, over the course of the film’s nearly three-hour runtime, Dominik turns his central subject into a spectacle — a sad, sparkling vestige of a woman whose life is painted in brushstrokes of anguish. Although it claims to be a sincere portrait of Monroe’s life, the film invites the audience to bear witness to her misery, even indulge in it, making for a hellish retelling of the Marilyn myth.
Daily Trojan
Blast to the past with these classic albums
Thanks to the internet, discovering new music has never been easier.However, while it’s easy to hop on new trends and listen to the latest singles, it’s a little harder to rifle through the years and find the beauty of classic albums. So, sit back, relax and read on to discover what classic albums pair well with some recent modern favorites.
Kelly Ripa Dishes On Who She Would Host ‘Live’ With If Ryan Seacrest Didn’t Get The Job
Kelly Ripa stopped by the Clubhouse to dish to Andy Cohen about her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. During Thursday night’s (Sept. 29) episode of Watch What Happens Live, Ripa opened up about who she would pick to co-host Live if Ryan Seacrest hadn’t gotten the job five years ago.
In Brief: 'Jeopardy!' spinoffs under consideration, and more
There's good news for Jeopardy! fans. Deadline reports that on the heels of the Celebrity Jeopardy! revival, Executive Producer Michael Davies is considering expanding the franchise with other spinoffs, including a masters league featuring the show's winningest players, and a possible version of the long-running game show focused solely on sports and pop culture trivia, he tells the New York Times. The franchise has already begun filming a Second Chance Tournament that will bring back promising contestants, as well as a revamped Tournament of Champions...
