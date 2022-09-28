ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

YourErie

Watch: Oktoberfest in full swing in downtown Erie

A celebration of all things German kicked off Friday in downtown Erie. Oktoberfest returns with all the food, beer, and music that makes it a popular hit. Brian Wilk was live from Oktoberfest Friday night with more. Guten Abend. It’s more than just fun and games, it’s a great boost to the local economy. That’s […]
ERIE, PA
High School Football PRO

Fairview, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Corry Area High School football team will have a game with Fairview High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
FAIRVIEW, PA
erienewsnow.com

Joey Stevens, One Caribbean News Discusses Hurricane Ian Concerns

As the weather gets colder up north, many Erieites in the area begin preparing to head down to Florida for the winter. While they may still be in Erie now, their homes and vehicles are still in the sunshine state, which is currently dealing with Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Former Erie Resident Now Living in Florida Reacts to Hurricane Ian

Earlier today, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, and is currently moving northeastward across the Sunshine State. Robyn Lombard, an Erie-native, is currently hunkering down with her family at a friend's house. "I'm not gonna lie, it's a little bit scary," said Lombard via phone. "Definitely...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

EDGA & EDWGA Set to Induct Hall of Fame Class in October

The Erie District Golf Association and the Women’s Golf Association will be inducting their latest Hall of Fame class on Saturday, October 8th at the Ambassador Banquet and Conference Center. On Tuesday, the Ridge Golf Club held a meet and greet gathering for the members of this year’s inductees....
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Million Dollar Restore NY Grant Sought For Historic Fredonia Inn

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Redevelopment of a historic Fredonia inn continues. Back in July, local businessman Steve St. George and restaurant partner Devin Jones announced they plan to purchase the White Inn and restore the iconic structure as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space. In an...
FREDONIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
LAKEWOOD, NY
YourErie

Oz makes campaign stop in Erie, tours Parade Street

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a tour along Parade Street Thursday to learn about the different ways investments can be made into the Erie community for the Parade Street Project. Parade Street is seen as the entry point into minority communities and Dr. Oz’s visit today […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Skatepark Opening in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new skatepark is slated to open in the City of Jamestown this Saturday. The Power House Skatepark is located at 117 Fairmount Avenue between West 6th and 8th Streets. The site is named in memory of the City’s trolley system power station,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

New Sheetz grand opening Thursday at West 38th and Liberty Streets

The newest Sheetz location will officially open for business in Erie on Thursday. Construction on the convenience store began earlier this year at West 38th and Liberty Streets. The doors will open to the public at 8 a.m. with a grand opening ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. As part of that grand opening, Sheetz will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New Sheetz opens for business at W. 38th & Liberty

Hundreds of people gathered for the opening of a new Sheetz location at a busy Erie intersection. The new store is located where Liberty Street and West 38th Street meet. Those in attendance had a chance to win $2,500 and other Sheetz merchandise. The Special Olympics and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex

The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Friends, family, and Mayor Schember help Erie woman ring in 100th birthday

An Erie woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday with friends and family, and a surprise visit from Erie Mayor Joe Schember. Community members gathered at the LIFE Center on West 12th Street Friday afternoon to celebrate the special milestone. Blanche Bowers turns 100 years old on Saturday, and her friends and family are helping her […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire

A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
YourErie

Erie teen charged as an adult in weekend German St. shooting

An Erie teenager is behind bars tonight after a shooting in the 800 block of German Street. Ashton Tolbert, 16, was taken into custody Friday on charges including attempted homicide. According to police, Tolbert allegedly shot a 39-year-old man last Saturday. Officers found the victim in the 200 block of East 8th Street. Police say […]
ERIE, PA

