Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to serve as Kelley School’s Poling Chair
BLOOMINGTON – Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S. surgeon general, and a former Indiana state health commissioner will visit Indiana University as the Kelley School of Business Poling Chair of Business and Government. A presidential fellow and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, Adams served as...
wbiw.com
Students, faculty, and staff will help build Habitat home for a Bloomington family
BLOOMINGTON – Whirlpool Corp. and Habitat for Humanity International are concluding their yearlong House + Home World Tour — which helped develop suitable new housing for people in the Americas, Europe, and Asia — where it all started in 2021: at Indiana University Bloomington. Beginning Oct. 5,...
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Parks and Recreation working with Biden Administration to improve public health
Bloomington Parks and Recreation has been working with the Biden administration on addressing public health concerns. The National Recreation and Parks Association, which counts Bloomington Parks and Recreation among its members, made recommendations on how local parks can promote healthy eating, access to food and increase physical activity, according to a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Monroe County Democrats to honor Doris Sims with Annual Judge Taliaferro Award
BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Democratic Party will honor the career and public service of former City of Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development Director Doris Sims, at their annual Fall Judge Viola Taliaferro Dinner on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Doris Sims retired from the City of Bloomington in 2021...
AG's office encouraging Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact for social media
Have you ever thought about what happens to your social media once you pass away? Well, the Indiana Attorney General’s office wants you to start thinking about it.
wbiw.com
Internal investigation ongoing stemming from citizen complaints in Oolitic
OOLITIC – Concerns over Facebook messaging from the Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington and community members were brought up during the Oolitic Town Council meeting Monday night. An incident stemming from a car that may have not been parked properly, as well as other complaints, played a factor in...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County 4-H receives a grant to support youth development programming
BEDFORD – Premier Companies, headquartered in Seymour, has announced another $50,000 annual gift to support 4-H in Southeast Indiana, acknowledging the importance of 4-H youth development programming. Lawrence County has received $5,575 to support agricultural-related youth development programs. Harold Cooper, CEO of Premier Companies, is dedicated to inspiring the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Bug Fest is Saturday
BLOOMINGTON – Learn all about amazing insects at Bloomington’s tenth annual Bug Fest on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Check out cool insects, make a craft, participate in bug-themed activities, and much more. Exhibitors will share and display their knowledge on a variety of buggy topics.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
wbiw.com
Interviews for Court of Appeals finalists are set for October 12
INDIANAPOLIS – The Judicial Nominating Commission named six finalists for consideration to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Court of Appeals of Indiana. The vacancy is the result of the appointment of appellate court Judge Derek R. Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court. The following applicants will be interviewed...
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrtv.com
From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has released the full video of a brawl in which two Southern Indiana judges were wounded in a shooting outside a Downtown White Castle restaurant in 2019. The video was evidence in a grand jury and had been under seal for three years....
Fox 59
Court docs: man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Gleaners over breakup
INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to commit an act of terrorism after a breakup. The charges come after Gleaners Food Bank canceled a Community Cupboard distribution in response to a personal threat made to one of its employees. When that threat came in, they evacuated the building and canceled warehouse operations for the day.
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop
INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
WISH-TV
Docs: Charges filed, prosecutor moves to seize guns after child pulls trigger in Avon
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man faces criminal charges and may lose his guns after prosecutors say his niece got his gun and pulled the trigger. Brandon Clark, 25, was charged in the case. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to have the Avon Police Department seize Clark’s guns under Indiana’s “red flag” law.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
rhsnationalist.com
The infamous John Dillinger
When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
recordpatriot.com
Morgan County CASA seeks volunteers for training
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Morgan County is recruiting volunteers for its November training sessions. The program trains volunteers who are then appointed to speak up for abused or neglected children in the court system. An informational meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Morgan County...
Comments / 0