ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to serve as Kelley School’s Poling Chair

BLOOMINGTON – Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S. surgeon general, and a former Indiana state health commissioner will visit Indiana University as the Kelley School of Business Poling Chair of Business and Government. A presidential fellow and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, Adams served as...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Parks and Recreation working with Biden Administration to improve public health

Bloomington Parks and Recreation has been working with the Biden administration on addressing public health concerns. The National Recreation and Parks Association, which counts Bloomington Parks and Recreation among its members, made recommendations on how local parks can promote healthy eating, access to food and increase physical activity, according to a press release.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
wbiw.com

Internal investigation ongoing stemming from citizen complaints in Oolitic

OOLITIC – Concerns over Facebook messaging from the Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington and community members were brought up during the Oolitic Town Council meeting Monday night. An incident stemming from a car that may have not been parked properly, as well as other complaints, played a factor in...
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County 4-H receives a grant to support youth development programming

BEDFORD – Premier Companies, headquartered in Seymour, has announced another $50,000 annual gift to support 4-H in Southeast Indiana, acknowledging the importance of 4-H youth development programming. Lawrence County has received $5,575 to support agricultural-related youth development programs. Harold Cooper, CEO of Premier Companies, is dedicated to inspiring the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha Kappa Alpha#Cease And Desist#Pi Kappa Alpha#Linus College#Indiana University#Media Relations#Iu
wbiw.com

Bug Fest is Saturday

BLOOMINGTON – Learn all about amazing insects at Bloomington’s tenth annual Bug Fest on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Check out cool insects, make a craft, participate in bug-themed activities, and much more. Exhibitors will share and display their knowledge on a variety of buggy topics.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Interviews for Court of Appeals finalists are set for October 12

INDIANAPOLIS – The Judicial Nominating Commission named six finalists for consideration to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Court of Appeals of Indiana. The vacancy is the result of the appointment of appellate court Judge Derek R. Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court. The following applicants will be interviewed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Fox 59

Court docs: man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Gleaners over breakup

INDIANAPOLIS — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to commit an act of terrorism after a breakup. The charges come after Gleaners Food Bank canceled a Community Cupboard distribution in response to a personal threat made to one of its employees. When that threat came in, they evacuated the building and canceled warehouse operations for the day.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Perry Township mom says bus driver repeatedly misses son's stop

INDIANAPOLIS — A Perry Township mother is sharing her frustration with the school district, saying her son's bus driver keeps missing his stop. Chelsie Schacht said her 7-year-old son, Kayden, stands in the same place every day for his bus to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. But several times, his bus driver has blown right past him.
WISH-TV

Docs: Charges filed, prosecutor moves to seize guns after child pulls trigger in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man faces criminal charges and may lose his guns after prosecutors say his niece got his gun and pulled the trigger. Brandon Clark, 25, was charged in the case. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to have the Avon Police Department seize Clark’s guns under Indiana’s “red flag” law.
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rhsnationalist.com

The infamous John Dillinger

When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
recordpatriot.com

Morgan County CASA seeks volunteers for training

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Morgan County is recruiting volunteers for its November training sessions. The program trains volunteers who are then appointed to speak up for abused or neglected children in the court system. An informational meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Morgan County...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy