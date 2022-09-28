ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

NJ.com

Football: Carteret beats J.P. Stevens for fifth win of season

Carteret used a balance effort offensively to down J.P. Stevens, 42-6, in Edison. Tyrece Parrott completed all five of his passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Gomm also went 3-for-3 for 11 yards and the Ramblers (5-1) were a perfect 8-for-8 in the air. Parrott opened the scoring...
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shore uses pair of touchdown runs to defeat Monmouth

Alex George and Lucas White each recorded a one-yard touchdown run to lift Shore past Monmouth 17-7 in West Long Branch and win its fourth in a row. Shore (4-1) took a 14-0 lead into halftime holding on in the second half as Monmouth outscored it 7-3. Michael Furlong also nailed a 37-yard field goal.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Heaney, Caracciolo lead No. 14 Old Tappan past River Dell

Adrian Heaney rushed for three touchdowns and Tommy Caracciolo threw for two as Old Tappan, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered River Dell 45-6 in Oradell. Caraccciolo threw a 62-yard pass to Evan Brooks before Heaney ran for three yards for an early 14-0 lead for Old Tappan (5-0).
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Karriem scores 3 TDs as West Orange blanks Bayonne

Saboor Karriem hauled in three touchdown passes as West Orange rolled to a 35-0 win over Bayonne, in West Orange. Karriem hauled in a 70-yard bomb from Amir Stewart for a touchdown in the second quarter. Karriem and Stewart also linked up on a 28-yard scoring strike and a 15-yard touchdown.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game

Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Sussex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 30: Kittatinny advances

Alexa Shotwell and Laney Keates had a goal and an assist as 20th-seeded Kittatinny defeated 13th-seeded Pope John 2-1 in OT in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Sparta. The two teams traded goals in the fourth quarter before Kittatinny (4-5) notched the game-winner. Sarah Vankirk made seven...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap

Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Union County field hockey roundup for Sept. 30: Westfield blankets Union

Union fell to 1-8.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Manalapan tops Freehold Borough to get to .500

Jackson Pfister intercepted two passes -- one for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage -- and Manalapan cruised to a 35-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Jason Rodriguez finished with two rushing touchdowns while Nicholas Heckel added another on the ground for the Braves, who...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 20 Caldwell stays unbeaten with win over Hanover Park

Luke Kurzum scored a passing and a rushing touchdown as Caldwell, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-win over Hanover Park, in East Hanover. The win kept Caldwell unbeaten at 5-0. Kurzum ran in a 15-yard touchdown and threw a 42-yard touchdown to Lucas Lattimer, both...
CALDWELL, NJ

