Football: No. 10 Seton Hall Prep scores another upset, blanks No. 3 Red Bank Catholic
When reporters mentioned to Seton Hall Prep senior Darren Burton that he and his teammates didn’t seem the least bit intimidated about taking on No. 3 Red Bank Catholic on the road, Burton’s response was short and sweet. “Nope.”. Seton Hall Prep, ranked No. 10 in the NJ.com...
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sep. 30: Hun, Princeton among winners
Maya Zahlan scored a goal for Hun as it defeated Villa Joseph Marie (PA) 3-2 in Southampton, PA. The game was tied 1-1 at the half until Villa Joseph Marie scored a goal in the third quarter to take a 2-1 lead. However, Hun (7-0) scored two goals in the fourth to get the narrow win.
Football: Carteret beats J.P. Stevens for fifth win of season
Carteret used a balance effort offensively to down J.P. Stevens, 42-6, in Edison. Tyrece Parrott completed all five of his passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Gomm also went 3-for-3 for 11 yards and the Ramblers (5-1) were a perfect 8-for-8 in the air. Parrott opened the scoring...
Warren County field hockey roundup for Sept. 30: Delaware Valley falls
Brynn Otto had two assists to go along with a hat-trick as Hackettstown defeated Delaware Valley 7-2 in Alexandria. Skyler Sciaretta and Kiara Koeller had two goals an assist each, with Aaisha Taha adding an assist. Emily Newton had 16 saves in goal. Hackettstown (8-1) held a 5-0 lead at...
Football: Shore uses pair of touchdown runs to defeat Monmouth
Alex George and Lucas White each recorded a one-yard touchdown run to lift Shore past Monmouth 17-7 in West Long Branch and win its fourth in a row. Shore (4-1) took a 14-0 lead into halftime holding on in the second half as Monmouth outscored it 7-3. Michael Furlong also nailed a 37-yard field goal.
Football: Heaney, Caracciolo lead No. 14 Old Tappan past River Dell
Adrian Heaney rushed for three touchdowns and Tommy Caracciolo threw for two as Old Tappan, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered River Dell 45-6 in Oradell. Caraccciolo threw a 62-yard pass to Evan Brooks before Heaney ran for three yards for an early 14-0 lead for Old Tappan (5-0).
Football: Karriem scores 3 TDs as West Orange blanks Bayonne
Saboor Karriem hauled in three touchdown passes as West Orange rolled to a 35-0 win over Bayonne, in West Orange. Karriem hauled in a 70-yard bomb from Amir Stewart for a touchdown in the second quarter. Karriem and Stewart also linked up on a 28-yard scoring strike and a 15-yard touchdown.
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
Watchung Hills defense forces 4 turnovers and safety in dominant victory
Coming into the Friday night game at Big Central Liberty Silver rivals Montgomery, Watching Hills had its division title hopes hanging by a thread after a one-point loss to North Hunterdon early this month. But the Warriors might have bigger goals in mind than a division banner: they came into...
DiLascio stars as Hasbrouck Heights rolls past Pompton Lakes for division title
Hasbrouck Heights running back Anthony DiLascio’s strong junior season came to an abrupt end in 2021, when he suffered a broken ankle on the first play of his team’s sixth game of the year. After having to go through surgery and vigorous rehab for months, DiLascio went into...
Phillipsburg football seals win at Hunterdon Central with 2 INT’s to improve to 5-0
The Phillipsburg High School football team scored touchdowns on its final possession of the first half and first possession of the second half in its road game at Hunterdon Central. The Stateliners, powered by a strong performance in the secondary, then held off a late rally by the Red Devils...
Passaic County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 30: Hawthorne Christian advances
11th-seeded Hawthorne Christian rolled past 14th-seeded Paterson Kennedy in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in Hawthorne. Hawthorne Christian (3-5) took control early with five first-half goals before adding two more in the second. Hawthorne Christian will face sixth-seeded West Milford in the first round on Tuesday. Paterson...
Cranford football blanks Rahway behind Godwin’s monster game
Senior quarterback Liam Godwin had a hand in all of his team’s points as Cranford rolled to a 35-0 victory over Rahway in Rahway. The Cougars (3-2) led 28-0 by halftime. In the first half, Godwin had scoring runs of 11 and 72 yards, and added TD passes of 38 yards to Ryan Lynskey and 61 yards to Ryan Carracino.
Sussex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 30: Kittatinny advances
Alexa Shotwell and Laney Keates had a goal and an assist as 20th-seeded Kittatinny defeated 13th-seeded Pope John 2-1 in OT in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Sparta. The two teams traded goals in the fourth quarter before Kittatinny (4-5) notched the game-winner. Sarah Vankirk made seven...
Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap
Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
Union County field hockey roundup for Sept. 30: Westfield blankets Union
Union fell to 1-8.
Football: D’Alessandro and Mann lead Jackson Memorial past crosstown rival Jackson Liberty
Albert D’Alessandro and Tai Mann each scored three touchdowns to lead Jackson Memorial to a 34-0 win over Jackson Liberty in Jackson. With the win over their crosstown rival, the Jaguars (4-1) retain the Connor Cup. The rivalry trophy is named after Don Connor, who was a longtime athletic director at Jackson Memorial.
Football: Roxbury shuts out Mount Olive for 2nd straight win (PHOTOS)
Roxbury won their second straight game at home with a 34-0 shutout of Mount Olive in Roxbury. Roxbury (2-3) smothered their opponents and got four interceptions on its way to victory after opening the season with three consecutive losses. Mount Olive fell to 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Football: Manalapan tops Freehold Borough to get to .500
Jackson Pfister intercepted two passes -- one for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage -- and Manalapan cruised to a 35-0 win over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Jason Rodriguez finished with two rushing touchdowns while Nicholas Heckel added another on the ground for the Braves, who...
Football: No. 20 Caldwell stays unbeaten with win over Hanover Park
Luke Kurzum scored a passing and a rushing touchdown as Caldwell, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-win over Hanover Park, in East Hanover. The win kept Caldwell unbeaten at 5-0. Kurzum ran in a 15-yard touchdown and threw a 42-yard touchdown to Lucas Lattimer, both...
