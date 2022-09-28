ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than a dozen protest Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics over patient to nurse ratio

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a dozen people protested patient-to-nurse ratios at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Thursday morning. The demonstration happened after an email from a nursing manager, which TV9 obtained, warned nurses about possibly increasing the number of patients a nurse visits due to low staffing levels. The manager, whose name is Abby Lewis, also described the staffing challenges as “rough” from October to mid-November.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waypoint seeking your help as housing crisis hits Eastern Iowa

Cedar Rapids Waypoint's Housing Services are in historically high demand with the community seeing the number of households experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis over triple the past few years. The organization cites the pandemic, aftermath of the Derecho, and economy as a huge blow creating a loss of safety...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Revives Training Academy for New Prison Employees

(Radio Iowa) The Iowa Department of Corrections has revived a training academy for new employees of the state prison system. Beth Skinner, the agency’s director, says the training lasts between one and four weeks, depending on the job. “It’s more centralized and there’s fidelity to the work,” Skinner says,...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two finalists named for Cedar Falls Police Chief

Cedar Falls, Iowa — Two candidates have been announced as finalists for the position of Cedar Falls Police Chief. The Police Chief hiring process began in early June 2022. The City received seven total applicants for the position. One applicant withdrew from consideration. Of the six remaining applicants, four met the qualifications for the position. Following a Civil Service review period on September 21, Mark Howard and Jeff Sitzmann have been selected as the finalists. Both candidates are veteran supervisors of the Cedar Falls Police Department.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City sets the stage for Big Noon Kickoff

Iowa City — Friday afternoon, crews finished setting up the main stage for Iowa City's Big Noon Kickoff. This year, the event is being relocated from the downtown Pentacrest to the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn at University of Iowa (UI). Iowa's News Now spoke with several UI students about what they...
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Water Advisory Lifted

The City of Ainsworth has announced that the boil order issued last week has been lifted. Following an issue with the water supply, it was feared that a potential bacterial contamination had occurred. The system was repaired and samples were taken for testing. A positive test was received on Saturday, keeping the advisory in effect until Wednesday. Ainsworth residents are now free to use water without a boil order.
AINSWORTH, IA
WQAD

How Iowa law enforcement is planning on making roads safer

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa — In Iowa, there has been a recent increase in deaths resulting from car accidents. Iowa Law Enforcement is taking initiative to try and stop this issue. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Iowa State Patrol teamed up with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office to hold a...
rejournals.com

Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City

Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion

(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
DAVENPORT, IA

