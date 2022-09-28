Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
More than a dozen protest Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics over patient to nurse ratio
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a dozen people protested patient-to-nurse ratios at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Thursday morning. The demonstration happened after an email from a nursing manager, which TV9 obtained, warned nurses about possibly increasing the number of patients a nurse visits due to low staffing levels. The manager, whose name is Abby Lewis, also described the staffing challenges as “rough” from October to mid-November.
cbs2iowa.com
Waypoint seeking your help as housing crisis hits Eastern Iowa
Cedar Rapids Waypoint's Housing Services are in historically high demand with the community seeing the number of households experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis over triple the past few years. The organization cites the pandemic, aftermath of the Derecho, and economy as a huge blow creating a loss of safety...
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
Marion Woman Suing Linn-Mar For Banning Her From Board Meetings
A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar School District saying that she has been banned from school board meetings for the next 12 months because she disrupted a board meeting in August, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The Gazette reports that Amanda Pierce Synder, who lives in the Linn-Mar...
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Revives Training Academy for New Prison Employees
(Radio Iowa) The Iowa Department of Corrections has revived a training academy for new employees of the state prison system. Beth Skinner, the agency’s director, says the training lasts between one and four weeks, depending on the job. “It’s more centralized and there’s fidelity to the work,” Skinner says,...
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
cbs2iowa.com
Two finalists named for Cedar Falls Police Chief
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Two candidates have been announced as finalists for the position of Cedar Falls Police Chief. The Police Chief hiring process began in early June 2022. The City received seven total applicants for the position. One applicant withdrew from consideration. Of the six remaining applicants, four met the qualifications for the position. Following a Civil Service review period on September 21, Mark Howard and Jeff Sitzmann have been selected as the finalists. Both candidates are veteran supervisors of the Cedar Falls Police Department.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City sets the stage for Big Noon Kickoff
Iowa City — Friday afternoon, crews finished setting up the main stage for Iowa City's Big Noon Kickoff. This year, the event is being relocated from the downtown Pentacrest to the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn at University of Iowa (UI). Iowa's News Now spoke with several UI students about what they...
KBUR
Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register
Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 2 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 46-year-old Stephen Claude Raymond Pickett of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, September 26th, to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of Failure to Register.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Water Advisory Lifted
The City of Ainsworth has announced that the boil order issued last week has been lifted. Following an issue with the water supply, it was feared that a potential bacterial contamination had occurred. The system was repaired and samples were taken for testing. A positive test was received on Saturday, keeping the advisory in effect until Wednesday. Ainsworth residents are now free to use water without a boil order.
WQAD
How Iowa law enforcement is planning on making roads safer
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa — In Iowa, there has been a recent increase in deaths resulting from car accidents. Iowa Law Enforcement is taking initiative to try and stop this issue. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Iowa State Patrol teamed up with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office to hold a...
rejournals.com
Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City
Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
KCRG.com
Man convicted of murder appeals use of DNA to Iowa Supreme Court
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted in the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko in Cedar Rapids took his appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Jerry Burns’ attorneys say investigators violated the constitution when they took a straw he’d used at a restaurant in Manchester. DNA from...
cbs2iowa.com
Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
KCRG.com
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
iheart.com
Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion
(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
KCRG.com
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Court documents say Robert James Smith, 58, stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Interstate 80 on September 25, 2017. The motorcyclist pulled over in Cedar County, got off the motorcycle and raised his hands.
