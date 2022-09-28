ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Outsider.com

Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO

When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Looking for love? These N.J. counties have the most singles to swipe right on

Hinge, Tinder, Bumble. There’s no shortage of dating apps, but are you in the best spot to find that match in New Jersey?. Just under half of the state’s residents are single, meaning they have never been married, are divorced or widowed, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. About 2% are still legally married but separated from their spouses.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Phys.org

Coyotes in New York City do not need to rely on human food

Researchers in New York City have analyzed the DNA of urban coyotes and discovered that the coyotes eat a variety of native prey species and supplement this diet with human-sourced food items. The study is published in PeerJ. "Urban areas have lots of people and thus greater availability of anthropogenic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Native plant sale in Hudson; Hudson County fair returns and more

Native Plant Society’s Hudson Chapter to host Hudson County’s largest native plant sale. The Native Plant Society of New Jersey’s Hudson County Chapter will hold their fall plant sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at James J. Braddock Park/Nature’s Park Café & Eatery, 5 Lakeside Dr. S, North Bergen.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken Arts & Music Festival canceled due to nasty forecast, but music will go on

Jersey City’s 32nd annual Art and studio tour is still a go even though a rainy weekend is expected but the Hoboken Fall Arts and Music Festival has been canceled. The Hoboken Arts and Music Festival was canceled due to expected winds gusts of 30 mph but will still continue the free musical performances by Freedy Johnston and Alejandro Escovedo and the Rant Band at the Hoboken High School Auditorium. The doors open at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 2.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Things to do in NYC this weekend

NEW YORK - There are plenty of concerts and other things going on in the New York City area this weekend. Here are some suggestions. The Killers rock out at Madison Square Garden on both Friday and Saturday nights. Indy-rockers Death Cab for Cutie takes the stage in Queens at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
BROOKLYN, NY
quovadisnewspaper.com

Oak Tree Road Gives Cultural Comfort

Moving from one country to another is not an easy decision, especially when there is a massive difference between things such as language, food and culture. When I moved from Pakistan to the United States, my first residence was in Suffolk County, New York, where I spent nearly two years living and got married.
EDISON, NJ

