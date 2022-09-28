Read full article on original website
Related
Golf World Reacts To Latest LIV Golf, Broadcast News
The LIV Golf series is looking to land a legitimate TV partner to broadcast its events. According to recent reports from Golfweek, the Saudi-backed series is nearing a deal to buy time on Fox Sports. Typically, media outlets pay leagues for the rights to broadcast the sport. But due to...
Dragon's Best Recast? Was #Upstead a Bit Off? Supernatural Nod on Big Sky? Is Daily Show Dunzo? And More TV Qs!
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including House of the Dragon, The Rookie: Feds, La Brea and Big Sky! 1 | Was it odd that Dahmer in its otherwise strong sixth episode seemed to go out of its way to avoid showing Jeffrey (played by Evan Peters) and Tony (Rodney Burford) kiss on the lips? 2 | After the chaotic mess that was Shark Tank‘s live season premiere, are you betting they quietly scrap the idea and never do it again? Like, did we really...
Upworthy Weekly podcast: East Coast vs. West Coast, bad first dates, delivery room men
Alison and Tod discuss whether West Coast or East Coast people are more kind. Jimmy Fallon’s audience shares their worst first dates and a delivery nurse reveals the worst things men have said while their wives are giving birth. Plus, Alison has questionable fashion sense and Tod is having astrological issues. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , or iHeart Radio .
Russell Brand claims he’s been ‘censored’ by YouTube for ‘relatively small error’
Russell Brand claims he’s been “censored” by YouTube for making a “relatively small error” on the platform.After having a video removed from the video streaming service, Brand has now swapped to alternative platform Rumble, which he claims will enable him to talk more “freely”.“We have officially been censored by YouTube,” the 47-year-old claimed in a clip posted this week.“They took down one of our videos for misinformation, but why are big media organisations not censored for misinformation in the same way? Is it because YouTube are part of the mainstream media now?” He said YouTube originally removed his video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Why I finally ditched the cable company and chose YouTube TV
TV used to be so simple. And expensive. Every channel came through a single box, and each month the cable company added a bunch of mysterious surcharges to their bill, turning what started out as a reasonable tariff into an eye-popping budget-buster. But we paid for it, because there really was no other option.
AdWeek
Here Are Evening News Ratings for 2021-’22 TV Season and Q3 2022
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC World News Tonight with David Muir is officially the No. 1 evening newscast for the 2021′-22 TV season, both in average total viewers (8.145 million) and among adults 25-54 (1.47 million). That’s now six consecutive seasons as the most-watched evening newscast. NBC Nightly News had won the previous 20 seasons.
Toosii Is Taking A Break From Social Media After Dropping His 'Last Song'
The New York native delivered an emotional message to his fans in his new song.
Video of Ice Spice Performing to Lackluster Crowd Response in Houston Goes Viral
A video of Ice Spice getting a lackluster response during a recent show in Houston has gone viral. On Sept. 25, Ice Spice performed at Sekai in Houston. Video of the newbie Bronx, N.Y. rapper giving the crowd her debut single "Munch (Feelin' U)" was shared by TikTok user jsymoned. In the video, Ice performs centerstage while a mostly unenthused crowd watches on. Midway through the video, she bends over and begins twerking, then returns to trying to keep up with the backup track.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC News Readies Weekly Streaming Version of ‘Nightline’ (EXCLUSIVE)
People who want to watch ABC News’ “Nightline” no longer have to stay up past 12:30 in the morning. The venerable late-night news show, perhaps the last weekday word in the daily broadcast news cycle, is taking a step into streaming video, with a weekly newsmagazine counterpart that aims to burnish new storytelling tactics for subscribers to Hulu. The first half-hour broadcast of “Impact x Nightline” debuts Thursday, Oct. 6. The new series, produced by the same ABC News team that makes daily “Nightline,” will home in on streaming viewers and the things that will keep them interested, says Eman Varoqua, the...
NBC News
NEWSCAST TO GROW ACROSS THE BOARD VS. LAST MONTH
Marks Most Narrow A25-54 Gap vs. ABC in Nearly a Year. Improves Gaps vs. ABC Across the Board in Year-Over-Year & Month-Over-Month Measurements. Nightly News is the only newscast to grow across the board vs. August 2022. Nightly News hits a 5-month high in the key A25-54 demo with 1.060...
NFL・
Digital Trends
YouTube TV (and others) lose another sports channel
It’s never a good thing when a streaming service loses a channel. But this one isn’t all that surprising, since it was previously announced. YouTube TV — the largest livestreaming service in the U.S. with more than 5 million subscribers — on September 29 sent an email to customers letting them know that the Olympic Channel was no more.
Comments / 0