Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon

Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No one hurt after car fire in Iowa County on Friday morning

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a car caught fire early Friday morning in Iowa County. Williamsburg firefighters responded to the 2300 block of H Avenue around 5:40 am. The car was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and all occupants were out...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 69th anniversary of Channel 2, the first local station in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's been 69 years since Channel 2 hit the airwaves -- the first local station to broadcast in eastern Iowa. In the 40s and 50s there were too many applicants for TV licenses so the Federal Communications put a freeze in place. According to Iowa Almanac, that meant few local stations, one in Davenport, one in Ames, and one in Sioux City until 1953.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRFD responds to river rescue

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) rescued a middle-aged man from the Cedar River underneath the 12th Avenue Southwest Bridge. At 6:33 p.m., emergency officials were dispatched to the report of a man in the river holding on to a bridge piling. Dispatched officials...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Water Advisory Lifted

The City of Ainsworth has announced that the boil order issued last week has been lifted. Following an issue with the water supply, it was feared that a potential bacterial contamination had occurred. The system was repaired and samples were taken for testing. A positive test was received on Saturday, keeping the advisory in effect until Wednesday. Ainsworth residents are now free to use water without a boil order.
AINSWORTH, IA
rejournals.com

Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City

Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City sets the stage for Big Noon Kickoff

Iowa City — Friday afternoon, crews finished setting up the main stage for Iowa City's Big Noon Kickoff. This year, the event is being relocated from the downtown Pentacrest to the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn at University of Iowa (UI). Iowa's News Now spoke with several UI students about what they...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two finalists named for Cedar Falls Police Chief

Cedar Falls, Iowa — Two candidates have been announced as finalists for the position of Cedar Falls Police Chief. The Police Chief hiring process began in early June 2022. The City received seven total applicants for the position. One applicant withdrew from consideration. Of the six remaining applicants, four met the qualifications for the position. Following a Civil Service review period on September 21, Mark Howard and Jeff Sitzmann have been selected as the finalists. Both candidates are veteran supervisors of the Cedar Falls Police Department.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA

