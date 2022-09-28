Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina Andras
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon
Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
KCRG.com
Iowa Dept. of Transportation to hold public meeting over Boyson Road interchange
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting on Thursday about the proposed rebuild of the Boyson Road Interchange. DOT staff said the meeting won’t involve a formal presentation, but the proposed interchange will be discussed. The meeting will be in-person, but...
cbs2iowa.com
No one hurt after car fire in Iowa County on Friday morning
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a car caught fire early Friday morning in Iowa County. Williamsburg firefighters responded to the 2300 block of H Avenue around 5:40 am. The car was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and all occupants were out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
Explore towering sandstone cliffs and a historic mill alongside a bubbling creek in Muscatine County, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wildcat Den State Park in rural Muscatine, Iowa has distinct highlights to visit like towering geological features and a historic mill alongside a scenic creek. The park was founded in 1928 by sisters Emma and Clara Brandt. They donated the original 80 acres, which has now...
6 Years Ago Today: Remembering the Ghost Town of Downtown Cedar Rapids
When you bring up floods in Cedar Rapids, everyone immediately begins talking about 2008, and rightfully so. However, there's another flood that comes to my mind. It changed lives before the Cedar River reached its peak. When the Cedar River hit the unimaginable crest of 31.12 feet on June 13,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Two injured, including a firefighter, in Thursday afternoon Cedar Rapids house fire
A firefighter and a man who was in the home at the time of a house fire are both recovering from injuries from the incident. Emergency crews were called to 2120 9th St SW just before 12:30pm on Thursday. Engine 5 arrived first on-scene, reported smoke and flames from the...
cbs2iowa.com
FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 69th anniversary of Channel 2, the first local station in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It's been 69 years since Channel 2 hit the airwaves -- the first local station to broadcast in eastern Iowa. In the 40s and 50s there were too many applicants for TV licenses so the Federal Communications put a freeze in place. According to Iowa Almanac, that meant few local stations, one in Davenport, one in Ames, and one in Sioux City until 1953.
cbs2iowa.com
CRFD responds to river rescue
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) rescued a middle-aged man from the Cedar River underneath the 12th Avenue Southwest Bridge. At 6:33 p.m., emergency officials were dispatched to the report of a man in the river holding on to a bridge piling. Dispatched officials...
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Ainsworth Water Advisory Lifted
The City of Ainsworth has announced that the boil order issued last week has been lifted. Following an issue with the water supply, it was feared that a potential bacterial contamination had occurred. The system was repaired and samples were taken for testing. A positive test was received on Saturday, keeping the advisory in effect until Wednesday. Ainsworth residents are now free to use water without a boil order.
rejournals.com
Colliers sells 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City
Colliers recently negotiated the sale of Iowa City Marketplace, a 237,594-square-foot retail center in Iowa City, Iowa. El Warner, Charley Simpson and Jeffrey Wyatt from Colliers represented the seller, Core Pacific Advisors. Located along State Route 6 (Hiawatha Pioneer Trail) between Sycamore Street and Lower Muscatine Road, the property is...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City sets the stage for Big Noon Kickoff
Iowa City — Friday afternoon, crews finished setting up the main stage for Iowa City's Big Noon Kickoff. This year, the event is being relocated from the downtown Pentacrest to the Hillcrest/Petersen Lawn at University of Iowa (UI). Iowa's News Now spoke with several UI students about what they...
cbs2iowa.com
Two finalists named for Cedar Falls Police Chief
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Two candidates have been announced as finalists for the position of Cedar Falls Police Chief. The Police Chief hiring process began in early June 2022. The City received seven total applicants for the position. One applicant withdrew from consideration. Of the six remaining applicants, four met the qualifications for the position. Following a Civil Service review period on September 21, Mark Howard and Jeff Sitzmann have been selected as the finalists. Both candidates are veteran supervisors of the Cedar Falls Police Department.
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
KCRG.com
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supply chain issues are forcing the Marion Police Department to make changes to its newest fleet of squad cars. The Department has always had blue police cars. That’s not going to be the case for new vehicles the department gets for the foreseeable future. Some...
New C.R. Restaurant Accomodates Two Busy Districts and Beyond
*Photo is not an exact menu item at this restaurant, but an example of what they serve. It's an all-too-familiar tale these days. So many doors closing in the Eastern Iowa restaurant business, but many others taking their chances on opening new ones. The Oakhill Jackson neighborhood of Cedar Rapids...
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
Comments / 0