Detroit Lions’ new kicker vs. Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing
Who is the Detroit Lions’ new Kicker?Dan Campbell willing to give Austin Seibert another chance. The Detroit Lions’ new kicker this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing. On Friday afternoon, the Lions released their final injury report for...
Packers.com
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Pat O'Donnell
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week's guest is Pat O'Donnell.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson returns to practice nine days after leaving MNF game in an ambulance
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nine days after leaving Highmark Stadium in an ambulance, Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was back at practice with his team in Orchard Park on Wednesday. Jackson, a 25-year-old defensive back in his third year in the NFL, suffered a neck injury in the...
New York Giants getting offensive line reinforcements with expected return of Nick Gates
Ever since the New York Giants lost starting center, Nick Gates in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders last year, the interior offensive line has been questionable at best. This season, the Giants have rolled predominantly with Ben Bredeson, who they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens last year prior to...
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Reflects on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
Like almost everyone else that witnessed the incident, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was astonished by the injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
New York Jets Film Room: Rookie RT Max Mitchell enjoys Week 3 success
When the New York Jets selected offensive tackle Max Mitchell in the fourth round (111th overall), the expectation was he would sit and develop this year. Coming from a small school in Louisiana, Mitchell had talent, athleticism, and height but likely needed time to be ready for the pro game.
New York Giants’ Andrew Thomas defends rookie Evan Neal after awful Week 3 performance
The New York Giants heavily invested in their offensive line this off-season, despite having minimal allocations. Financially, the Giants were in ruin when general manager Joe Schoen took over, but they were strapped with draft capital to help improve the trenches. Schoen not only addressed the defensive line with Kayvon...
New York Giants’ linebacker problem is not going away
The New York Giants‘ defense has surpassed all expectations through three weeks of the 2022 season. However, there is one glaringly obvious problem in Big Blue’s unit. The linebacker position has proven to be a problem for the Giants, and it appears to be a problem that will not be going away anytime soon.
New York Jets Week 4: Getting to know the Pittsburgh Steelers
The New York Jets have what most would consider to be a must-win game ahead in Week 4. They are set to go against a 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road that also has a lot to play for. After reviewing the Steelers’ last two games on All-22 against...
New York Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger already showing progress
The New York Giants drafted tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Bellinger was viewed as a developmental tight end with the potential to eventually start in an NFL offense. But due to the lack of depth on the Giants’ roster, Bellinger was thrust right into the starting lineup to open up the regular season. This was a challenging position for any rookie to enter, however, Daniel Bellinger is already showing progress through three games.
Yardbarker
Jets HC Reveals Definitive Zach Wilson Week 4 Update
It will be all systems go for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s debut in the 2022 NFL season. The second overall pick in last year’s draft missed the first three games due to a right knee injury he suffered during their preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Yardbarker
Analyst calls Bears OL Riley Reiff a 'valuable commodity' ahead of trade deadline
When the Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Riley Reiff the day before training camp begun, they likely believed he would compete for a job as a starting tackle. However, the 6-foot-6, 309-pound lineman has been kept on the bench thanks to the rise of rookie fifth-rounder Braxton Jones out of Southern Utah and the steady play of 23-year-old second-year tackle Larry Borom.
Yankees star bullpen arm Michael King dodges more serious injury
The New York Yankees have been without Michael King, perhaps their best and most consistent reliever in 2022, since late July, when he suffered a right elbow stress fracture that required surgery and ended his season prematurely. There was fear that he would need the dreaded Tommy John surgery, which...
