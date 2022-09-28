ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants’ linebacker problem is not going away

The New York Giants‘ defense has surpassed all expectations through three weeks of the 2022 season. However, there is one glaringly obvious problem in Big Blue’s unit. The linebacker position has proven to be a problem for the Giants, and it appears to be a problem that will not be going away anytime soon.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger already showing progress

The New York Giants drafted tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Bellinger was viewed as a developmental tight end with the potential to eventually start in an NFL offense. But due to the lack of depth on the Giants’ roster, Bellinger was thrust right into the starting lineup to open up the regular season. This was a challenging position for any rookie to enter, however, Daniel Bellinger is already showing progress through three games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets HC Reveals Definitive Zach Wilson Week 4 Update

It will be all systems go for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s debut in the 2022 NFL season. The second overall pick in last year’s draft missed the first three games due to a right knee injury he suffered during their preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Texans#Steelers#American Football#The New York Jets#The Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

Analyst calls Bears OL Riley Reiff a 'valuable commodity' ahead of trade deadline

When the Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Riley Reiff the day before training camp begun, they likely believed he would compete for a job as a starting tackle. However, the 6-foot-6, 309-pound lineman has been kept on the bench thanks to the rise of rookie fifth-rounder Braxton Jones out of Southern Utah and the steady play of 23-year-old second-year tackle Larry Borom.
CHICAGO, IL
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy