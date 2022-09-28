Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY CHORALE STUDENTS ADVANCE TO REGION CONTEST
Members of Brenham High School’s varsity chorale are preparing for the next level of competition after a strong district-level performance. Recently, the chorale competed at the Region 27 Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) District Competition. Twenty students advanced to the Region Contest in October where they will compete to...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATING HOMECOMING FRIDAY
Brenham High School will celebrate homecoming and crown new royalty this (Friday) evening. Homecoming Queen candidates are Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. Running for Homecoming King are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson, Jake...
kwhi.com
LOCAL MUSICIANS TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT SATURDAY AT CANNERY KITCHEN
Two renowned recording artists with local ties will host a free concert tomorrow (Saturday) night in Brenham. Gospel and inspirational musicians Christina Williams-Woodard and Tamesha Pruett-Ray will perform starting at 6 p.m. at the Cannery Kitchen. The two grew up in Brenham and began their music interest through Brenham ISD.
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station man wins national award for his work with OnRamp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jeremy Smith, the General Manager of Christian Brothers Automotive in Bryan and College Station, is being recognized at a national level. He was chosen out of all the Christian Brothers Automotive employees across the country to receive the Lighthouse Award. One employee in their organization wins this annual award for being a light to their community through selfless service that goes beyond the job.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING HOMECOMING PARADE WEDNESDAY
Downtown Brenham will be packed this (Wednesday) evening for Brenham High School’s annual Homecoming Parade. The theme for this year’s parade is “Cubs Got Game”, with floats set to be decorated with game themes like popular board games, card games and video games. Floats will start...
kwhi.com
FREE SCRAP TIRE COLLECTION EVENT OCT. 8-22 AT BVR COLLECTION STATION
Washington County residents will have the opportunity next month to dispose of scrap tires at no cost to them. A free scrap tire collection event runs October 8-22 at the BVR Collection Station in Brenham at 2009 Old Chappell Hill Road. The event is open to all people who live in the county, including the cities of Brenham and Burton.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR SUNNY DAY HOUSE IN BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a bed and breakfast in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Sunny Day House, LLC, located at 600 South Day Street, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Sunny Day House is listed as a...
Threat at Paetow HS unfounded after concerning text referring to 'school shooting,' Katy ISD says
SkyEye was over the school, where parents could be seen standing outside to get their kids. The district said there was no active shooter.
kwhi.com
CALDWELL HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING KICK-OFF MONDAY
The Caldwell High School Student Council invites the community on Monday to a Homecoming Kick-Off. Families can enjoy an evening of fun and supporting the Caldwell Hornets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Caldwell High School parking lot. Activities will include the presentation of the homecoming court and the...
kwhi.com
LEE COUNTY VETERANS ASSOCIATION HOLDING FUNDRAISER MEAL
The Lee County Texas Veterans Association is holding a Chicken Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser. The fundraiser is going to be Tuesday, October 11, from 11am-1pm at the American Legion Hall located at 1502 Highway 77 South in Giddings. The cost is $10 per meal with the funds raised going to the...
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
KBTX.com
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old Bryan ISD student was arrested for making a terroristic threat, Bryan police said. School resource officers were notified that a student sent a text message referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers quickly identified the boy and obtained an arrest warrant for terroristic threat.
kwhi.com
MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP CREATED FOR IOLA ISD STUDENT KILLED IN CRASH
A memorial scholarship has been established for an Iola ISD student who was killed last week in a crash. The life of Contessa “Tessa” Clae Shive is being remembered through the Tessa Shive Memorial Scholarship Fund. It will be used to give a variety of scholarships over the years to honor the age Tessa would be in that year.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO MEET MONDAY
The Brenham City Council will hold its third meeting in eight days on Monday. The only regular session item to consider will be a resolution concerning aviation fuel supply and associated services at the Brenham Municipal Airport. The resolution reads that after evaluating the city’s available options, soliciting competitive sealed proposals for fuel and services provides the best value for the city.
kwhi.com
VIDEO – 2022 BRENHAM HOMECOMING PARADE
Large crowds congregated in downtown Brenham on a sunny and clear Wednesday evening for Brenham High School’s annual Homecoming Parade. Dozens of parade entries traveled down Main and Alamo Streets, waving to families and tossing out candy. Several floats paid homage to classic video games, card games and board...
kwhi.com
CUB FOOTBALL PREVIEW: VS. RICHMOND RANDLE LIONS
The Brenham Cubs are looking to get back on the winning track tonight (Friday) as they host their district opener against the Richmond Randle Lions. The Cubs lost their first game to Oak Ridge 23-13, but came back the following week to beat Belton 42-7. Since then, they have lost the last two games against Bryan, 55-42 and New Braunfels, 40-20.
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station entrepreneurs host pop-up shop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to add some essentials to your fall wardrobe or home, there’s an event just for you. Some B/CS entrepreneurs are hosting a pop-up shop Saturday with everything from clothes, jewelry, body creams and kid items. The event will be a...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO ISSUE SECOND READING OF BUDGET & TAX RATE, HOLD TALKS IN EXECUTIVE SESSION
The Brenham City Council will meet again today (Thursday), its second meeting in four days, to formalize adoption of the city’s new budget and tax rate and go over several items in executive session. In other action, the council will take up a resolution authorizing the acceptance of public...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 CLOSURE CANCELED FOR THIS WEEKEND-1097 EXIT TO CLOSE MONDAY
The planned repairs for the Woodlands Parkway overpass for this weekend have been canceled. Northbound Exit Ramp To FM-1097 in Willis. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Monday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 4. Detour: exit at Longstreet. Continue to the southbound side, and come back south to FM 1097.
