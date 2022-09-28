Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.

ELDRED, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO