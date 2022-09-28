Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Times News
Donations accepted for displaced family
Donations are being sought for a Tamaqua family whose home and its contents were destroyed by a Monday morning fire. “Our world is upside down right now and not really sure where to start to pick up the pieces,” Cheryl Sitlinger posted on social media. The fire broke out...
Times News
Carbon Builders hosting tool night
The Carbon Builders Association, in partnership with Lehighton American Legion Post 314, will have a Big Tool Night on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event benefits the Lehighton American Legion and the Carbon Builders’ National Student Chapter. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. at the...
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Times News
Basket social Oct. 15 at Walnutport VFW
The Auxiliary to R.W. Fritzinger VFW Post 7215 in Walnutport will hold its 16th annual basket social/bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The social is at Blue Mountain Fish & Game Assoc., 4190 Wood Dr., Walnutport. To contribute a basket or gift certificate, or make a donation, call Karen Bandzi 610-767-8704, Pat Walker 484-629-2713, Sue Bortz 610-704-3028. Donations can be mailed to VFW Auxiliary, P.O. Box 387, Walnutport, Pa., 18088.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Nesquehoning welcomes new officer
Nesquehoning Borough Council welcomed Richard Bekesy to the police force during its September meeting on Wednesday. Bekesy, center, will serve as a part-time officer, beginning on Oct. 1. He brings the department one step closer to having a full staff for the borough. Welcoming him are Mayor Tom Kattner, left; and police Chief Michael Weaver, presenting Bekesy with his badge. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Letter to the editor: Upset about 9/11 attendance
How say! Our United Veterans Organization and our mayor were there, on a beautiful day, in our Lehighton park. They gave us a very fine 911 service (remember? 21 years ago we were attacked by the enemy!?) with a total of 11 people in attendance (That was my count). I’m...
Times News
Carbon plans a busy week to honor veterans
Carbon County is gearing up for a busy week leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The veterans affairs office has announced several events taking place the week of Nov. 6 that will honor the men and women who have served. Kicking off the week is the annual Carbon...
Times News
Bank hosting Oktoberfest event
An Oktoberfest celebration will be at Neffs National Bank’s offices on Friday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the bank will be offering free bratwurst, hot dogs, soft pretzels and root beer at its offices in Neffs and Walnutport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
CCTI director: Businesses a ‘guiding force’
The Fall Occupational Advisory Committee met recently at the Carbon Career & Technical Institute campus. The committee is made up of businesses from Carbon County that provide resources to the school and students. “Without the OAC, we couldn’t have tech programs,” Administrative Director Brent Borzak said. “Your input is valuable,...
Times News
Nature’s show at Bloomsburg Fair
Sometimes the show is just as good above the Big Top as beneath. Storm clouds and a rainbow form over the Bloomsburg Fair on Tuesday evening. Despite the threatening appearance, only a few drops fell. The fair, which dates back to the 1850s and is billed as the largest in Pennsylvania, has enjoyed pleasant weather all week long. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Opinion: Guns and children
A 15-year-old Allentown boy was gunned down in broad daylight Sept. 25 by a 16-year-old after an argument between them, according to Allentown police and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, five teenagers were ambushed in a hail of 30 bullets as they left...
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 30, 1985
James Goodman of Mahanoy City was sworn in today as a member of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission during a ceremony that took place in the Capitol Building in Harrisburg. Goodman, an insurance broker, served seven terms in the Pennsylvania Legislature. His first term was in 1965 and then Goodman served for 12 consecutive years from 1967 to 1980.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events:. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Times News
Carbon airport adding new hanger
The Carbon County Airport Authority is planning to build a new hangar at Jake Arner Memorial Airport. The new building, about one-third the size of the existing main hangar, would create a dedicated space for the Life Flight helicopter based out of the airport. It would also create more room for airplanes in the main hangar where the helicopter is stored now.
Times News
Nesquehoning wants to raise fines to deter property neglect
Nesquehoning wants to get people’s attention in the borough’s fight to keep the town maintained. On Wednesday, borough council took the first step in changing the fine scale for people who don’t take care of their property. Councilwoman Abbie Guardiani, who has made it her mission in...
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 21, 2022
Jacob’s United Church of Christ at 138 Franklin St., Weissport, will hold the following events. Blessing of the Animals: Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. Outdoor service to bless our beloved pets. Please bring pets on leashes or in carriers. Pork & Sauerkraut Supper: Nov. 5 from 4-6 p.m. Takeout...
Times News
Mauch Chunk beach limit possible
A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
Times News
Historic train station on track for revival
Ken and Jeannie Hill ran their machine shop out of Lansford’s old train station for a half a century. In the process they helped maintain a historic building which the town now hopes will serve as a hub of activity once again. “This station is the key to a...
Times News
Plane reportedly crashes into house in Lehigh County
A plane reportedly crashed into a house in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, this afternoon and there is a report of one person dead, according to a post on the Facebook page of Emergency Alerts County of Lehigh. The post also says a house in the 1400 block of Keystone Road...
Times News
Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market
A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
Comments / 0