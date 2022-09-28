Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
New restaurant opens in downtown Louisville as area sees boom of tourists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new downtown restaurant aims to give Louisville a taste of Nashville hot chicken. "Downtown is like going home. It has that familiar sound, familiar smell, familiar look," said chef Shaquan McDonald. The spot at 612 South 5th Street was the perfect location for Chef Shaq's...
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
foodanddine.com
The Taste Bud: A trip back to youthful innocence (and Po Folks Restaurant)
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. Kevin Gibson grew up...
wdrb.com
Grand opening ceremony held for new locally owned restaurant in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family operated restaurant has moved into downtown Louisville. The owner, his family and Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on Chef Shaq Kitchen on Friday. The restaurant sits on South 5th Street downtown. The owner, Shaquan McDonald, has helped in 22 other restaurant openings throughout...
WHAS 11
Louisville mother wants people to remember late daughter for her heart
Kierra Stone was found shot to death Sept. 21 in the Newburg neighborhood. Her mother is now asking why this happened.
wdrb.com
Louisville family staying in hotel after truck crashed into their house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is now staying in a hotel after a truck crashed into their home in the middle of the night. It happened on Wednesday as Ella and Lonnie Hardin slept inside their Hazelwood Avenue house. "At first maybe I thought it was a bomb,"...
WHAS 11
Louisville native D'Corey Johnson sings in tribute concert
Johnson's moving to California to chase his dreams. He's hosting one last show this week before heading out to the West Coast, and WHAS11 got a sneak peek.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]
Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
wdrb.com
Butchertown bar, event venue closing after 1 year in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar and event venue is closing its doors for good. The Whirling Tiger, owned by Against the Grain, said they are closing its doors after "putting their best foot forward." Odeon opened in the space in 2018 on Story Avenue but closed in 2021....
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after shooting near Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to...
What’s the future of Bardstown Road? Louisville set to devise a master plan
The project will be the first comprehensive master plan for Louisville's iconic business and nightlife district.
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming kicks off 2022 festival with parade on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's popular fall festival kicks off this weekend with its annual parade. The Harvest Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the official kickoff to the weeklong fall festival, which is held in Downtown New Albany. The parade includes "over-the-top...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being pinned by construction equipment at Central Hardin High School remodel site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after being crushed by construction equipment while working at a Hardin County job site. According to Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham, police responded to Central Hardin High School around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man pinned by construction equipment being used for the school's remodel.
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
wdrb.com
WHAT’S THAT SMELL? Here is the reason for that odor across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the question inundating the WDRB newsroom on Tuesday, and it comes from every corner of Jefferson County: What's that smell?. Callers, viewers and even our own employees describe it as everything from rotten eggs to sulfur and a few words we can't repeat. But MSD confirms to WDRB that the cause of the odor is sewer gas odor trapped in catch basins, which is caused by a lack of rain.
wdrb.com
Louisville home incarceration officers find drugs, guns during home check
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, drugs and money were found by officers during a home check. When Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Zoo's gorilla Jelani recovering from abdominal surgery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Zoo officials said its silverback gorilla, Jelani, is resting comfortably following a surgery to remove an abdominal mass last week. The care team said Jelani is interacting with fellow gorilla Bengati, and that his appetite has picked back up. Prior to the surgery, Jelani presented...
