Shelbyville, KY

WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Shelbyville, KY
103GBF

A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]

Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Butchertown bar, event venue closing after 1 year in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar and event venue is closing its doors for good. The Whirling Tiger, owned by Against the Grain, said they are closing its doors after "putting their best foot forward." Odeon opened in the space in 2018 on Story Avenue but closed in 2021....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming kicks off 2022 festival with parade on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's popular fall festival kicks off this weekend with its annual parade. The Harvest Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the official kickoff to the weeklong fall festival, which is held in Downtown New Albany. The parade includes "over-the-top...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

WHAT’S THAT SMELL? Here is the reason for that odor across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the question inundating the WDRB newsroom on Tuesday, and it comes from every corner of Jefferson County: What's that smell?. Callers, viewers and even our own employees describe it as everything from rotten eggs to sulfur and a few words we can't repeat. But MSD confirms to WDRB that the cause of the odor is sewer gas odor trapped in catch basins, which is caused by a lack of rain.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville home incarceration officers find drugs, guns during home check

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, drugs and money were found by officers during a home check. When Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Zoo's gorilla Jelani recovering from abdominal surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Zoo officials said its silverback gorilla, Jelani, is resting comfortably following a surgery to remove an abdominal mass last week. The care team said Jelani is interacting with fellow gorilla Bengati, and that his appetite has picked back up. Prior to the surgery, Jelani presented...
LOUISVILLE, KY

