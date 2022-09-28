ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
"The Twilight Zone": A Review of a Few "Past" Episodes

The Twilight Zone, the classic TV sci-fi/fantasy series, remains one of the most revered and respected programs in history. Created, executive-produced, and hosted by Rod Serling (who also wrote several episodes), The Twilight Zone originally aired on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The anthology show has been rebooted several since, for the big screen as well as the small. And other similar programs have attempted to replicate the essence of the series. But those facsimiles have never been able to match the quality and execution of the original show.
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest with John Irving and Jason Reynolds on Oct. 13

NEW YORK - Publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for it's fall AuthorFest, which brings conversations with celebrated authors to book festivals nationwide. Bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds will participate in a conversation moderated by Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. Irving has just written "The Last Chairlift," his first novel in seven years. The author's previous works include "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules." Reynolds is the author of "Ain't Burned All the Bright," a unique mash-up of text and art for teens. Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com.  AuthorFest events are staged seasonally.   
Gersh Names Sandra Lucchesi and Matt Vioral as Partners

Gersh, which ranks as the lone privately-owned full service agency, makes the move amid consolidation and rapid ground-shifting in the representation landscape. A spokesperson told Variety the elevations serve to “highlight the strength and history of our resources while taking advance of our business around multi-hyphenate clients.”. More from...
Bestselling Author Sues Warner Bros. Over ‘Prodigal Son’ Show

A writer is suing Warner Bros. for allegedly copying the premise of, and lifting direct bits of dialogue from, his book series about the hunt for a copycat serial killer.Author Barry Lyga says the studio originally held the option for his New York Times bestselling novel I Hunt Killers back in 2011, a year before it was even published. The novel and its two sequels center on Jasper “Jazz” Dent, the teen son of famous serial killer William “Billy” Dent. When another killer begins copying his dad’s murders, Jazz must confront his estranged father in prison in an effort to...
