A new study reveals how Facebook communities were already intertwined with groups opposing best-science guidance long before COVID-19 vaccines. A new George Washington University study shows who talks to who, and who listens to who, as a global crisis emerges. Mapping out the online global conversation on Facebook starting in December 2019, the study shows how large numbers of mainstream Facebook users became entangled with online communities opposed to best-science guidance early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, undercutting public confidence in expert guidance on everything from masks to vaccines. Moreover, the researchers behind the study are finding almost identical online behavior in the case of monkeypox.

