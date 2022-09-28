ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Phys.org

Studying for SATs? Strategic self-control may beat pure willpower

In two surveys of nearly 20,000 high schoolers, students who reported using at least one self-control strategy—such as turning off their phone—tended to spend more time practicing for the SAT and had higher SAT scores than students who relied purely on willpower. Chayce Baldwin of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Angela Duckworth of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and co-authors present these findings in the open-access journal PLoS ONE on September 28, 2022.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework

Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Education
Phys.org

Young men feel the most threatened by advances in women's rights

It is not the older generation but young men who have the most difficulty in accepting advances in women's rights. This has been shown by a large study from the University of Gothenburg on gender equality and sexism in Europe. In recent decades, Western democracies have become increasingly gender-equal. Girls...
SOCIETY
Phys.org

What's the future of in-person work?

While office buildings traditionally have been at the center of work for many people, factors including the COVID-19 pandemic have forced employers to reconsider the look of their workspaces. Three professors from the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business discuss the state of in-person work, what's lost...
MARKETING
Phys.org

Losing the battle over best-science guidance early in a crisis

A new study reveals how Facebook communities were already intertwined with groups opposing best-science guidance long before COVID-19 vaccines. A new George Washington University study shows who talks to who, and who listens to who, as a global crisis emerges. Mapping out the online global conversation on Facebook starting in December 2019, the study shows how large numbers of mainstream Facebook users became entangled with online communities opposed to best-science guidance early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, undercutting public confidence in expert guidance on everything from masks to vaccines. Moreover, the researchers behind the study are finding almost identical online behavior in the case of monkeypox.
INTERNET
Phys.org

Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say

Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
AGRICULTURE
News-Medical.net

Study: Scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%

A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10 per cent. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the NHS, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.
HEALTH SERVICES

