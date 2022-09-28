Read full article on original website
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on September 27, 2022
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
Colchester Sun
Local artisans to show off at 3rd Annual Backyard Craft Show in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Artists are set to show off their wares this Saturday at the third annual Vermont Backyard Artisan Craft Show. Around 15 vendors will be selling and making art at this year’s show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the featured goods will include handmade baby blankets, painted miniature geodes, pottery pieces, animal and personal portraits, rugs and fresh honey.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlingtonians enjoy a cup on National Coffee Day
National Coffee Day, celebrated all around the country, was met with a lot of excitement in downtown Burlington. For many, drinking coffee is part of their daily routine. “I run every day at the same time, get here every day around the same time, get to class at the same time,” said Catherine Moring, a UVM student. “So it’s just building time for self-care, and I feel like that’s some great self-care right there.”
mynbc5.com
Halloween events 2022: Fun and spooky events in Plattsburgh and beyond
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Halloween is almost here, and Northern New York will be celebrating the spookiest time of year in style with plenty of events for families. Check out our list of activities in Plattsburgh and beyond of events both fun and scary for your boo crew. W.W. Hartwell...
Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Jessica Mayotte gave birth in her sleep, and her child died soon thereafter. An ongoing trial is focused on whether her health care providers upheld the necessary standard of care when they discharged her from the hospital the night before. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
WCAX
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
Home for Destitute Children's graves restored in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — (AP) — Among the graves at a scenic lakeside cemetery in Vermont is a row of 51 small headstones. There’s one for Little Harry, Baby Ruth and Baby Kirk, as well as for many other children like William and Willis Colby, Ethel Fuller and Claire Wilson.
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
‘Sleeping’ woman robs man at Bank Street ATM
Burlington Police responded to a call that a man had been robbed and assaulted after using an ATM.
WCAX
‘It’s like Christmas Eve’: Cannabis cultivators prepare for start of pot sales
SHELDON SPRINGS, Vt. (WCAX) - Recreational marijuana dispensaries in Vermont can open as early as Sat., Oct. 1, should they have the license in hand to do so. And the whole industry is scrambling ahead of the big day. That includes cultivators, who have been waiting for this moment for years.
WCAX
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus
The waste management company intends to use the former College of St. Joseph space to create new offices, a training center and, possibly, short-term employee housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus.
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
ftnnews.com
Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid Reopened
Situated in a coveted space on Lake Placid’s Main Street, the historic Hotel North Woods reopened on August 31, 2022, after a major renovation to unveil a fresh look under a new name: Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Conceptualized and managed by the team at...
willistonobserver.com
New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store
The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
WCAX
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
mychamplainvalley.com
BPD provides updates on Wednesday assault incidents
Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Burlington Police reported two assault incidents, one at a bank ATM in the morning and an assault in a parking lot on Cherry St. in the afternoon. The woman who assaulted a victim at a bank ATM has been identified but is currently not...
