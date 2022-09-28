National Coffee Day, celebrated all around the country, was met with a lot of excitement in downtown Burlington. For many, drinking coffee is part of their daily routine. “I run every day at the same time, get here every day around the same time, get to class at the same time,” said Catherine Moring, a UVM student. “So it’s just building time for self-care, and I feel like that’s some great self-care right there.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO