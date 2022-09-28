ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Comments / 0

Related
Colchester Sun

Local artisans to show off at 3rd Annual Backyard Craft Show in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — Artists are set to show off their wares this Saturday at the third annual Vermont Backyard Artisan Craft Show. Around 15 vendors will be selling and making art at this year’s show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the featured goods will include handmade baby blankets, painted miniature geodes, pottery pieces, animal and personal portraits, rugs and fresh honey.
ESSEX, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlingtonians enjoy a cup on National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day, celebrated all around the country, was met with a lot of excitement in downtown Burlington. For many, drinking coffee is part of their daily routine. “I run every day at the same time, get here every day around the same time, get to class at the same time,” said Catherine Moring, a UVM student. “So it’s just building time for self-care, and I feel like that’s some great self-care right there.”
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
County
Chittenden County, VT
WCAX

3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
BURLINGTON, VT
WDBO

Home for Destitute Children's graves restored in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — (AP) — Among the graves at a scenic lakeside cemetery in Vermont is a row of 51 small headstones. There’s one for Little Harry, Baby Ruth and Baby Kirk, as well as for many other children like William and Willis Colby, Ethel Fuller and Claire Wilson.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forever Home#The Humane Society
mynbc5.com

Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
ftnnews.com

Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid Reopened

Situated in a coveted space on Lake Placid’s Main Street, the historic Hotel North Woods reopened on August 31, 2022, after a major renovation to unveil a fresh look under a new name: Grand Adirondack Hotel, Lake Placid, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Conceptualized and managed by the team at...
LAKE PLACID, NY
willistonobserver.com

New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store

The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
COLCHESTER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

BPD provides updates on Wednesday assault incidents

Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Burlington Police reported two assault incidents, one at a bank ATM in the morning and an assault in a parking lot on Cherry St. in the afternoon. The woman who assaulted a victim at a bank ATM has been identified but is currently not...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy