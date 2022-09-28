Read full article on original website
Nebraska bus driver cited after bus crash injures multiple students
A bus driver was cited after a crash in Nebraska injured multiple students with some ending up at trauma centers.
iheart.com
More details released in southwestern Nebraska school bus crash
(Chase County, NE) -- More details are released in a school bus crash in southwest Nebraska that injured multiple children. The Chase County Sheriff's Office says just before 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received an emergency 911 call reporting a school bus rollover accident involving a semi-tractor trailer on state highway 15A and 736 road South West of Imperial near Champion, NE.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 61 traffic impacted for seven hours after hay bales catch fire near Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Highway 61 was closed off after a hay truck caught fire in Keith County. The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department and Keystone-Lemoyne Fire Department received reports from emergency management officials of the blaze Thursday afternoon. The OVFD posted on Facebook that a semi-truck with 42 round bales of...
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
WOWT
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half. Anke Boudreau, 74, of...
North Platte Telegraph
Joint hearing in North Platte fills room with unhappy taxpayers
The size of the crowd for Lincoln County’s first state-mandated joint property tax hearing Tuesday contrasted sharply with the lack of input at North Platte’s 2022-23 “budget season” hearings this month and last. More than 100 people filled the chairs or stood in the McKinley Education...
