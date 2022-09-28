Read full article on original website
Times News
Carbon Builders hosting tool night
The Carbon Builders Association, in partnership with Lehighton American Legion Post 314, will have a Big Tool Night on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event benefits the Lehighton American Legion and the Carbon Builders’ National Student Chapter. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. at the...
Times News
Bank hosting Oktoberfest event
An Oktoberfest celebration will be at Neffs National Bank’s offices on Friday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the bank will be offering free bratwurst, hot dogs, soft pretzels and root beer at its offices in Neffs and Walnutport.
Times News
Donations accepted for displaced family
Donations are being sought for a Tamaqua family whose home and its contents were destroyed by a Monday morning fire. “Our world is upside down right now and not really sure where to start to pick up the pieces,” Cheryl Sitlinger posted on social media. The fire broke out...
Times News
Basket Spectacular in Palmerton Oct. 8
The Concourse Club of Palmerton is hosting its annual Basket Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. All proceeds go Palmerton and surrounding Carbon County communities. Tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25 chances; there...
Times News
Elvis sighting at fundraiser
Elvis (Jeff Krick Jr.) serenades Irene Smith of Walnutport on Friday night during a fundraiser at the Diamond Fire Company in Walnutport. More than 200 people attended the inaugural event for the fire company, which included a meal, refreshments and entertainment by ‘The King.’ CHRISTINE CAMPBELL PHOTO. Elvis...
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Times News
Schuylkill approves contracts
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of contracts Wednesday for the Children and Youth Services Agency. The service agreements run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. They are with Access Services Inc., Fort Washington, for foster care services (enhanced) at $77.94 per day, and specialized care at $94.79...
Times News
Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion
Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
Times News
Opinion: Guns and children
A 15-year-old Allentown boy was gunned down in broad daylight Sept. 25 by a 16-year-old after an argument between them, according to Allentown police and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, five teenagers were ambushed in a hail of 30 bullets as they left...
Times News
Carbon plans a busy week to honor veterans
Carbon County is gearing up for a busy week leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The veterans affairs office has announced several events taking place the week of Nov. 6 that will honor the men and women who have served. Kicking off the week is the annual Carbon...
Times News
50 pounds of copper wire stolen
State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 29, 1986
The Mader-Gaydos American Legion Post 269 installed officers during a ceremony held recently at the Palmerton Hotel. The installing officer was Michael Mudri Jr., 30th District commander. Steve Selisky assumed the commander’s post, duties that were previously held by Edwin Hauser. Other officers who took their oaths include Robert...
Times News
Weekly food pantry to open at farmers market
A weekly food pantry for Carbon County residents will resume in Mahoning Township. Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, will open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, said that now its being sponsored by the Carbon County Community...
Times News
Nesquehoning welcomes new officer
Nesquehoning Borough Council welcomed Richard Bekesy to the police force during its September meeting on Wednesday. Bekesy, center, will serve as a part-time officer, beginning on Oct. 1. He brings the department one step closer to having a full staff for the borough. Welcoming him are Mayor Tom Kattner, left; and police Chief Michael Weaver, presenting Bekesy with his badge. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 21, 2022
Jacob’s United Church of Christ at 138 Franklin St., Weissport, will hold the following events. Blessing of the Animals: Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. Outdoor service to bless our beloved pets. Please bring pets on leashes or in carriers. Pork & Sauerkraut Supper: Nov. 5 from 4-6 p.m. Takeout...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Upset about 9/11 attendance
How say! Our United Veterans Organization and our mayor were there, on a beautiful day, in our Lehighton park. They gave us a very fine 911 service (remember? 21 years ago we were attacked by the enemy!?) with a total of 11 people in attendance (That was my count). I’m...
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
Times News
On this Date: October 1, 1983
Jennifer Yuhas of Jim Thorpe, a Times News carrier, placed fourth in a statewide program sponsored by the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers’ Association to honor outstanding newspaper carriers. Jennifer, 14, is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Yuhas and is a ninth grade student at Marian Catholic High School.
wlvr.org
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
