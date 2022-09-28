Georgia football is on the road traveling to Columbia for the second time this year, but this time it’s in Missouri as the Dawgs will finally see a night game. The Dawgs have a point to prove after the Kent State game, but Missouri will try and hang tough. Even thugh, on paper, Georgia is the better team, the Dawgs need to assert their dominance from the start and not let off the throttle. No more games. It’s trying to make teams pay with this offense and let the defense grow.

ATHENS, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO