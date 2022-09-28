Read full article on original website
Looking for love? These N.J. counties have the most singles to swipe right on
Hinge, Tinder, Bumble. There’s no shortage of dating apps, but are you in the best spot to find that match in New Jersey?. Just under half of the state’s residents are single, meaning they have never been married, are divorced or widowed, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. About 2% are still legally married but separated from their spouses.
N.J. legal weed was a success this summer, but report warns there still aren’t enough stores
National cannabis companies who set up shop in New Jersey for the launch of legalized adult weed did just fine meeting the new demand this summer. But an industry report published earlier this month warned that the state’s restricted number of stores could hurt its growth and ability to move consumers from the illicit weed market to the legalized one in the long run.
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
Cory Booker is standing in the way of outlawing fentanyl derivatives. Here’s why.
Because chemistry moves faster than the law, Congress for years has allowed the Drug Enforcement Agency to broadly outlaw fentanyl derivatives, giving them the same Schedule 1 classification as heroin. But an effort to extend that authority past its year-end expiration date has run into a roadblock erected by U.S....
Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal
More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian carves path of destruction in Florida. Remnants to soak N.J. this weekend.
UPDATE: What to expect from Tropical Storm Ian’s remnants in our region. Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped massive amounts of rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
Brie, Camembert cheese recalled after Listeria outbreak sickens 6, including 1 in N.J.
A cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. may be contaminated with Listeria and making people sick, including one person in New Jersey, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The company is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheese, the cheeses associated with the...
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says
UPDATE: What to expect from Tropical Storm Ian’s remnants in our region. As Hurricane Ian gets ready to slam into Florida as a highly destructive Category 4 storm in the next few hours, forecasters in the New Jersey region continue to closely monitor all the latest movements and computer guidance models to determine whether the storm’s remnants will pose any threats here in the coming days.
South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial
A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
Man shot in the head outside bar dies days later, authorities say
A man shot in the head early Saturday outside of a closed bar in Gloucester County has died of his injuries, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Charges already filed against the alleged gunman were upgraded Wednesday to include murder, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of...
2 N.J. cops charged after fight in Ocean City, Maryland, officials say
Two Woodbridge police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between the two last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24 were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Both were released after being booked on the second-degree charge and are scheduled for an Oct. 11 court appearance.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
N.J. weather: What to expect from Tropical Storm Ian’s remnants in our region
The first weekend of October will likely be a gloomy one in New Jersey, thanks to the clouds and rain showers that are expected to drift into our region as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian push north and help create a strong frontal system. Here’s what the National Weather...
Teens charged after robberies at 2 pizzerias, convenience store, cops say
Two teenagers have been charged with robbing two pizzerias and a convenience store in Maple Shade earlier this year, authorities said. The teens — a 16-year-old from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old from Willingboro — also committed three robberies in Cherry Hill, according to Maple Shade police. The...
Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say
A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
