NJ.com

Looking for love? These N.J. counties have the most singles to swipe right on

Hinge, Tinder, Bumble. There’s no shortage of dating apps, but are you in the best spot to find that match in New Jersey?. Just under half of the state’s residents are single, meaning they have never been married, are divorced or widowed, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. About 2% are still legally married but separated from their spouses.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
#Cycle Of Poverty#High School#The University Of Mom
NJ.com

Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal

More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
FOOD & DRINKS
Puerto Rico
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says

UPDATE: What to expect from Tropical Storm Ian’s remnants in our region. As Hurricane Ian gets ready to slam into Florida as a highly destructive Category 4 storm in the next few hours, forecasters in the New Jersey region continue to closely monitor all the latest movements and computer guidance models to determine whether the storm’s remnants will pose any threats here in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial

A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot in the head outside bar dies days later, authorities say

A man shot in the head early Saturday outside of a closed bar in Gloucester County has died of his injuries, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Charges already filed against the alleged gunman were upgraded Wednesday to include murder, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. cops charged after fight in Ocean City, Maryland, officials say

Two Woodbridge police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between the two last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24 were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Both were released after being booked on the second-degree charge and are scheduled for an Oct. 11 court appearance.
OCEAN CITY, MD
NJ.com

Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
FOOD & DRINKS
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Monmouth County, cops say

A driver was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Upper Freehold Township, authorities said. The driver veered off Jonathan Holmes Road, struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire at about 10:40 a.m., State Police said. Additional information, including the identity of the driver, was not immediately available.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

