Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Gators making change on special teams vs. Eastern Washington

Among the numerous alterations the Gators will make for Sunday’s 12 p.m. game against Eastern Washington, an interesting change for the special teams unit is among the list, Swamp247 has learned. Florida freshman kicker Trey Smack is preparing to make his collegiate debut against Eastern Washington, according to multiple...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida announces team captains ahead of Week 5 game vs. Eastern Washington

The Florida Gators have announced their captains for Sunday’s game against Eastern Washington. Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., offensive lineman Ethan White, linebackers Derek Wingo and Antwaun Powell-Ryland will have the honor of leading the Gators on the field against Eastern Washington. Hurricane Ian forced the game to be moved...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators shake-up defensive depth chart vs. Eastern Washington

Update: Florida has amended its depth chart release and included junior linebacker Diwun Black on the updated depth chart. Florida’s depth chart for Eastern Washington, released at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice, revealed several alterations to UF’s defense. The Gators will start several players for the first...
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Trenton, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TRENTON, FL
getnews.info

Premier Concrete Contractors in Gainesville FL: Concrete Gainesville Pros

Technology changed the concrete industry exceptionally in recent years. Concrete Gainesville Pros stays on top of industry trends to provide high-quality services for affordable, fair pricing. Concrete Gainesville Pros is a trustworthy concrete services provider in Gainesville, Florida. Their experience and commitment to quality make them one of the best concrete contractors in Gainesville FL.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Here's how Hurricane Ian could impact Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Power is being restored across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

To Our Readers - 24 hour delay in publication due to Hurricane Ian

The SDNL will have a delivery and distribution delay this week due to the affects of Hurricane Ian. The paper is printed in Gainesville, and they will not be putting their large delivery trucks on the road until Friday. We expect to receive our delivery of the paper on Friday evening, for our delivery people to have out to your home and our local businesses on Saturday morning. Our concern is that everyone from our print house, truck drivers and delivery people be as safe as possible. Thank you for your patience.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
GAINESVILLE, FL

