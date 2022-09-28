Read full article on original website
Gators making change on special teams vs. Eastern Washington
Among the numerous alterations the Gators will make for Sunday’s 12 p.m. game against Eastern Washington, an interesting change for the special teams unit is among the list, Swamp247 has learned. Florida freshman kicker Trey Smack is preparing to make his collegiate debut against Eastern Washington, according to multiple...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida announces team captains ahead of Week 5 game vs. Eastern Washington
The Florida Gators have announced their captains for Sunday’s game against Eastern Washington. Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., offensive lineman Ethan White, linebackers Derek Wingo and Antwaun Powell-Ryland will have the honor of leading the Gators on the field against Eastern Washington. Hurricane Ian forced the game to be moved...
Gators Shift Schedule, Offer Assistance to Families In Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian largely avoided the Gainesville area but greatly impacted southwest and central Florida, with several families of Gators players in the storm's path.
Gators shake-up defensive depth chart vs. Eastern Washington
Update: Florida has amended its depth chart release and included junior linebacker Diwun Black on the updated depth chart. Florida’s depth chart for Eastern Washington, released at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice, revealed several alterations to UF’s defense. The Gators will start several players for the first...
Florida depth chart: Jack Miller status, new starter at safety revealed ahead of Week 5
Florida released its depth chart for the Gators’ unorthodox Sunday game against Eastern Washington. Among the hum-drum normal routine in the depth chart were some major changes. Among them, backup quarterback Jack Miller is listed questionable and freshman safety Kamari Wilson is getting the starting nod after the Gators...
Trenton, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
rockytopinsider.com
What Heupel Said Went Wrong For Tennessee In Final Minutes Against Florida
When Jaylen Wright ran into the end zone on third-and-goal and Gator chomped three times followed by a throat slash it felt like the Vols had sealed their victory over then-No. 20 Florida. However, little comes that easy for Tennessee against its fiercest SEC east rival. The three-possession lead with...
First Coast News
Dock underwater in Putnam County, Florida as the state gears up for Ian
Residents say this dock was under two feet of water during Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Ian is expected to have similar effects.
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport operations affected as Hurricane Ian moves closer to North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several flights have been canceled at Gainesville Regional Airport. American Airlines canceled flights today and tomorrow, with plans to resume operations Friday. . Delta has canceled all flights until Friday. . As a result, the airport will be closed during severe weather.
WCJB
FPL processing thousands of out of state crews in Lake City in-route to Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The thousands of trucks on the way to Southwest Florida to help in the recovery effort once Hurricane Ian makes landfall must stop at one location before they continue. Florida Power and Light set up their processing site for out of state power-line crews at...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
Tropical Storm Ian: Governor DeSantis meets with linemen in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City Wednesday morning to meet with linemen at the Florida Power and Light processing site. He thanked the hard-working men and women for their work and commitment to power restoration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “It’s in...
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in...
WCJB
Power is being restored across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
southdadenewsleader.com
To Our Readers - 24 hour delay in publication due to Hurricane Ian
The SDNL will have a delivery and distribution delay this week due to the affects of Hurricane Ian. The paper is printed in Gainesville, and they will not be putting their large delivery trucks on the road until Friday. We expect to receive our delivery of the paper on Friday evening, for our delivery people to have out to your home and our local businesses on Saturday morning. Our concern is that everyone from our print house, truck drivers and delivery people be as safe as possible. Thank you for your patience.
WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
