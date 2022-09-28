ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

94.9 HOM

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH
Addison Independent

Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature

For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
BRISTOL, VT
NECN

Vermont Foliage Season Could Break Records, Business Group Says

Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight

While the lesser level of fluoride in the town’s water will not cause immediate harm, community water fluoridation is “an important foundational preventive measure” that has benefits over a long period of time, according to a state official. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight.
RICHMOND, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
STRATHAM, NH
Q97.9

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
WMUR.com

Who makes the best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week's topic is one of our favorites -- apple cider doughnuts! They represent a real taste of fall, and there are few things better than biting into a fresh apple cider doughnut after visiting a corn maze or farmer's market. Whether you like them plain, with sugar or with cinnamon, they're a New England treat we certainly look forward to every year.
FOOD & DRINKS
WCAX

New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.

