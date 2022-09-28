Read full article on original website
WCVB
New England fall foliage forecast: Drive north to find best color this week
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fall colors are beginning to pop this week in the northernmost regions of New England. While conditions are are not at peak, vibrant colors are visible in the northern regions of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Good color also extends south through Vermont, almost to the Massachusetts border.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus
The waste management company intends to use the former College of St. Joseph space to create new offices, a training center and, possibly, short-term employee housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus.
Addison Independent
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature
For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
NECN
Vermont Foliage Season Could Break Records, Business Group Says
Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and outdoor activities sectors are expecting a busy few weeks — potentially a record-breaking stretch, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce said — with Vermont’s iconic fall foliage season now underway. When the state’s hillsides catch the sun just right this time of...
With 26,000 shots given out, Vermont’s Omicron booster rollout trails previous campaigns
About 26,000 Vermonters have gotten the Omicron booster, putting the state on a slower pace than previous booster campaigns, according to data from the state Department of Health. Vermont pharmacies, health providers and walk-in clinics began offering the booster, also called the bivalent vaccine, to the general population three weeks...
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight
While the lesser level of fluoride in the town’s water will not cause immediate harm, community water fluoridation is “an important foundational preventive measure” that has benefits over a long period of time, according to a state official. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns.
“I don’t believe I've ever been asked to kind of adopt somebody’s conclusions of law in that way,” the judge said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns..
NHPR
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
USA Today Flat Out Snubs This Legendary New Hampshire Apple Orchard
USA Today recently named its 10 best apple orchards in the United States, with three New England orchards making the cut. But with all due respect to Limerick, Maine, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Smithfield Rhode Island, you gotta be kidding me. How can you put together a list of the top...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
Who makes the best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week's topic is one of our favorites -- apple cider doughnuts! They represent a real taste of fall, and there are few things better than biting into a fresh apple cider doughnut after visiting a corn maze or farmer's market. Whether you like them plain, with sugar or with cinnamon, they're a New England treat we certainly look forward to every year.
WCAX
Retail cannabis legal in Vermont Oct. 1 but few stores set to open
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is set to open on Oct. 1, but industry officials say the state will likely see limited access and supply issues for several weeks. It’s being dubbed as a “soft opening” this weekend. A total of four retail...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire resident describes eye of Hurricane Ian passing over Punta Gorda, Florida
Many people have family and friends in Florida, and a lot of Granites Staters now call the state their home. One of those former Granite Staters is Gunnar Bron, who just moved down to Punta Gorda this year, after living his entire life in Manchester. He described to News 9...
