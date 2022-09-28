ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian tracker 3 pm: Ian makes landfall in Florida as Category 4 hurricane

By Athina Morris, Dylan Abad, Rachel Tucker, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The “extremely dangerous” hurricane is bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods to Florida as it moves into the peninsula Wednesday afternoon, the NHC said.

According to the 2 p.m. advisory, it was moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

Could Hurricane Ian become a Category 5 storm?

Tampa Bay is currently under a hurricane warning. The storm is expected to hit the area sometime in the next couple hours and move over Central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday.

“The worst of the impacts will be to the south of Tampa Bay. Sarasota, Hardee, eastern Hillsborough and Polk will see the heaviest rainfall and we are concerned we will see damaging flooding as a result of the downpours. Storm surge becomes less of a threat with this shift in the track,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18olaj_0iDhrvlB00

“Expect conditions to deteriorate throughout the day on Wednesday and the worst of the winds to push through overnight Wednesday night into Thursday,” Barry added.

Aside from the hurricane-force winds, tornadoes are also possible across Central and South Florida.

Tracking Hurricane Ian’s path with real-time wobble tracker

The NHC says Category 4 hurricanes can cause “catastrophic damage” to well-built homes , particularly roof structures and/or some exterior walls. Trees can be snapped and uprooted and power poles will be downed. Power outages can last weeks, possibly months.

Ian was expected to emerge over the Atlantic Ocean Thursday night, turn toward the north and travel over the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts Friday.

Central Florida and northeast Florida are expected to see 12 to 18 inches of rain, with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches. The storm could dump another 6 to 8 inches of rain on South Florida and the Florida Keys with some areas seeing about 12 inches.

Central Florida is vulnerable for “widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash, urban, and river flooding,” the NHC added.

NASA shares images of Hurricane Ian from International Space Station

Tampa Bay and other parts of Florida are also under a storm surge warning, meaning the storm could raise water levels above normal tides.

According to the NHC, water could reach the following heights above ground in the following areas:

  • Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor (12 to 18 feet)
  • Middle of Longboat Key to Englewood (6 to 10 feet)
  • Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee (8 to 12 feet)
  • Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable (5 to 8 feet)
  • Anclote River to Middle of Longboat Key, including Tampa Bay (4 to 6 feet)
  • Suwannee River to Anclote River (3 to 5 feet)
  • Lower Keys from Key West to Big Pine Key, including the Dry Tortugas (3 to 5 feet)
  • Flagler/Volusia County Line to South Santee River including St. Johns River (3 to 5 feet)
  • St. Johns River south of Julington (2 to 4 feet)
  • East Cape Sable to Card Sound Bridge (2 to 4 feet)
  • Florida Keys east of Big Pine Key (2 to 4 feet)
  • Patrick Air Force Base to Flagler/Volusia County Line (1 to 3 feet)
  • North of South Santee River to Surf City, North Carolina (1 to 3 feet)
‘Key West is under water!’ Video shows flooding under house in Florida Keys

The NHC said the deepest water will be near and to the right of the hurricane’s center, where large waves will accompany the storm surge. The flooding is dependent on the timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, creating varying levels of floodwaters over short distances.

Here is a list of watches and warnings that are in effect as of 11 a.m. ET. Wednesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect fo r:

  • Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay
  • Sebastian Inlet to Flagler/Volusia County Line

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect fo r:

  • Suwannee River southward to Flamingo
  • Tampa Bay
  • Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West
  • Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River
  • St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect fo r:

  • Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas
  • Indian Pass to the Anclote River
  • All of the Florida Keys
  • Flamingo to Sebastian Inlet
  • Flagler/Volusia County Line to Little River Inlet
  • Flamingo to Chokoloskee
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Florida Bay
  • Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect fo r:

  • Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big
    Pine Key
  • Florida Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect fo r:

  • Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River
  • Lake Okeechobee

