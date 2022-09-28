ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man murdered his 82-year-old father whom officers found unconscious at the bottom of a flight of basement stairs Tuesday.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department said Talat Hassanein died in the home where they found him in the 5500 block of Justis Place. That’s in the Alexandria area of the county.

Remains identified as those of Virginia teenager who disappeared 47 years ago

Hassanein lived in the home with his sons who were there while police investigated what happened to him. Detectives found significant trauma to the upper part of Hassanein’s body. They said evidence indicated his death wasn’t an accident. Detectives said they determined Samy Hassanein, 36, assaulted and killed his father. They arrested Samy who faces a charge of Second-degree Murder. He was in the Adult Detention Center Wednesday, held without bond.


