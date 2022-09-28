U.S. Steel files unfair labor practice complaint against United Steelworkers

PITTSBURGH — United States Steel Corp. has filed an unfair labor practice complaint against United Steelworkers, saying the union hasn’t responded to its last offer made before talks broke off Aug. 30.

It has been almost a month since U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) and United Steelworkers avoided the expiration of its labor agreement with a temporary extension. But Monday’s filing of the unfair labor practice showed the two sides aren’t any closer to a new four-year deal.

At issue are wages and benefits for about 11,000 U.S. Steel employees at 14 plants across the United States, including those at the Mon Valley Works in the Pittsburgh region.

U.S. Steel confirmed the filing Sept. 26 with the National Labor Relations Board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

