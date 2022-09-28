ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
MOVIES
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
rolling out

Comedian David A. Arnold dead at 54

Comedian David A. Arnold died on Sept. 7 at 54, according to Deadline. Arnold headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer and producer for “Fuller House.”. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” his family released in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Matthew Broderick
Bette Midler
Sarah Jessica Parker
Kathy Najimy
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday.  The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'

It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES

