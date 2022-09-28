Read full article on original website
CBS News
Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
16-year-old critically injured, another teen hurt in shooting outside Kingsessing mini-mart
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life and another teen is injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department says the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at 54th Street and Willows Avenue.Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in his head. He was rushed to the hospital and is critical.The 14-year-old boy, police say, was shot once in the right side of his body. Investigators say he's critical but stable at the hospital.No arrests have been made, police say.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
nypressnews.com
Suspect allegedly shoots at police, then crashes at end of chase in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A suspect wanted for shooting at police was arrested after a chase ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night. Los Angeles police say the pursuit began when the suspect opened fire on an officer. It’s unclear if police returned fired, and more details regarding what led up to the shooting are unclear.
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 teens in Southwest Philadelphia
Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a broad-daylight shooting of two teens in the hopes of identifying the suspects. Police data shows the number of kids shot — and the number of kids arrested for gun crime — is up from last year.
fox29.com
Medics bring man back to life after double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - What began as a deadly shooting early Saturday morning has unexpectedly taken a turn thanks to the action of medics. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to shooting on the 1900 block of Lansing Street just before 2 a.m. An 18-year-old...
NBC Washington
A ‘Most Gentle Soul': Mother Remembers Teen Son Slain in Philadelphia Football Scrimmage Shooting
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here. Meredith Elizalde ran toward the gunshots. Her instinct as a mother, something in the pit of her soul, knew her son was in danger. She had been waiting in...
fox29.com
Video: Two teens, 14 and 16, shot while walking down Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young teenagers were shot while walking down a Philadelphia street Thursday night by a gunman who got out of a vehicle. Friday morning, police released surveillance video of the incident as they continue to search for a suspect and the vehicle he was in. Officers...
Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
Arrest Made, Person Of Interest Sought In Los Angeles Murder Of Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock
A person of interest is being sought in the Los Angeles murder of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, authorities said. The announcement comes shortly after police arrested an unidentified suspect on Tuesday, Sept. 27, NBC Los Angeles reports. Authorities haven't publicly commented on the reported arrest. In a statement released Wednesday,...
fox29.com
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
Mom used phone app to track carjacker accused of pointing gun at teen daughter, feds say
Officials believe the man was involved in another Philadelphia robbery early in September.
CBS News
Philadelphia Military Academy on lockdown after report of weapon in school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the scene of a school lockdown in North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Military Academy is located on the 2100 block of North 13th Street. There are several officers in front of the school. There was a report of a weapon in the school and...
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls
A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
phl17.com
Missing teen girl last seen in Stenton heading to school in a purple dashiki
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Egypt Lackey was last seen on the 8100 block of Temple Rd around 8:20 am. Lackey was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black/purple dashiki,...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting
A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
phl17.com
Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
