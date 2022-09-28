ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS News

Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16-year-old critically injured, another teen hurt in shooting outside Kingsessing mini-mart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life and another teen is injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department says the shooting happened around  5 p.m. at 54th Street and Willows Avenue.Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in his head. He was rushed to the hospital and is critical.The 14-year-old boy, police say, was shot once in the right side of his body. Investigators say he's critical but stable at the hospital.No arrests have been made, police say.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nypressnews.com

Suspect allegedly shoots at police, then crashes at end of chase in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A suspect wanted for shooting at police was arrested after a chase ended in a violent multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night. Los Angeles police say the pursuit began when the suspect opened fire on an officer. It’s unclear if police returned fired, and more details regarding what led up to the shooting are unclear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls

A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
HAVERTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Tacony man fatally shot in Frankford; suspect in custody

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have arrested an individual who they say is responsible for the murder of a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The victim was identified as Christopher Lorick, 26, from Philadelphia’s Tacony section. The shooting incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street around 1:38 pm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

