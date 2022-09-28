Read full article on original website
Blind 5-year-old meets firefighter for first time
Junie, who is blind, went on a field trip to a fire station in Plant City, Florida, and met a firefighter for the first time. For the 5-year-old, that meant feeling his uniform and gear, hearing the sounds his equipment made and asking questions. His mom said it was his favorite part of the trip.
Hurricane Ian survivors now face the devastation the storm left behind
Evacuated residents have begun returning to their homes after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida — only to find neighborhoods they no longer recognize. CBS News flew with the Coast Guard from Clearwater to Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and Naples as it surveyed some of the most devastated areas in Florida. Boats had been swept inland and were piled on top of each other, with many leaking oil and other chemicals into the water. Homes were missing roofs, others were crushed and scraped down to their foundations.
Water receded out of Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian. But it will come back – and it will be dangerous.
As Hurricane Ian made its way toward Florida on Wednesday, it appeared water had receded from Tampa Bay, as if the body of water had been drained and dried out. The phenomenon, called a blowout tide or a reverse storm surge, is an indicator that a hurricane is on its way.
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida with catastrophic storm surge
Bradenton, Florida, is expecting a storm surge from seven to 10 feet driven by high winds and almost a foot of rain. The city is urging residents to conserve water. Omar Villafranca reports.
Residents in Venice Florida start cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents all over Southwest Florida are starting to clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. One area hit pretty hard is Venice, Florida. "It was pretty scary in the morning," said resident, Christopher Schillinger. Residents in Venice, Florida spent Thursday getting a first look at...
