Evacuated residents have begun returning to their homes after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida — only to find neighborhoods they no longer recognize. CBS News flew with the Coast Guard from Clearwater to Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and Naples as it surveyed some of the most devastated areas in Florida. Boats had been swept inland and were piled on top of each other, with many leaking oil and other chemicals into the water. Homes were missing roofs, others were crushed and scraped down to their foundations.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO