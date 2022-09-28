ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

CBS News

Blind 5-year-old meets firefighter for first time

Junie, who is blind, went on a field trip to a fire station in Plant City, Florida, and met a firefighter for the first time. For the 5-year-old, that meant feeling his uniform and gear, hearing the sounds his equipment made and asking questions. His mom said it was his favorite part of the trip.
PLANT CITY, FL
CBS News

Hurricane Ian survivors now face the devastation the storm left behind

Evacuated residents have begun returning to their homes after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida — only to find neighborhoods they no longer recognize. CBS News flew with the Coast Guard from Clearwater to Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and Naples as it surveyed some of the most devastated areas in Florida. Boats had been swept inland and were piled on top of each other, with many leaking oil and other chemicals into the water. Homes were missing roofs, others were crushed and scraped down to their foundations.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Residents in Venice Florida start cleaning up after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents all over Southwest Florida are starting to clean up damage from Hurricane Ian. One area hit pretty hard is Venice, Florida. "It was pretty scary in the morning," said resident, Christopher Schillinger. Residents in Venice, Florida spent Thursday getting a first look at...
VENICE, FL
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

