Iowa State

Jodi Long shares postpartum journey with reminder: ‘You want to be overly cautious’

By Calyn Thompson
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Even with new COVID-19 case counts decreasing in Iowa, doctors are still advising expectant mothers to do what they can to avoid the virus.

Jodi Long is now a mother of two after giving birth to Jaira Capri on July 6 .

“I remained healthy throughout the labor and delivery portion,” Long recalls. “It was after she was born where things got a little dicey.”

Long went home to be with her family of four and came back for what she thought was just a check-up.

“And they took my blood pressure reading and the next thing I know the doctor came rushing in. I think he barely introduced himself and said ‘You are very sick Jodi. You’re at the risk of having a stroke or seizure any minute,'” Long said. “And my blood pressure at that point was 198 over 100, which normally should be like 120 over 80.”

That landed Long back in the hospital for a few days. Doctors diagnosed her with severe post-partum preeclampsia, a blood pressure condition.

Jodi Long says emotional goodbye, thanks viewers for being a part of her journey

“It was so scary because I felt fine,” Long said. “And the doctor said, ‘You’re the scariest type of patient because you have no symptoms.'”

But then she thought back to an earlier diagnosis she received when she was pregnant.

“When you’re going through something so life-changing, you’re grasping at straws like what caused this? What was wrong? And I told my doctor ‘Hey, I did have COVID early on in my pregnancy,’ and they were like hmm.”

It was a topic Long had even reported on herself when she spoke with Dr. Melinda Hansen, an OB/GYN from UnityPoint Health.

“I would say is that this is evolving information,” Dr. Hansen explained, “but there have been emerging studies that have suggested patients who have had symptomatic COVID could be at risk of preterm labor, preeclampsia which is a blood pressure condition during pregnancy, and unfortunately stillbirth during pregnancy.”

Doctors continue to wait on research to see if COVID puts women more at risk.

“It’s tempting to look back and maybe that’s because the patient had COVID early in the pregnancy,” Dr. Neil Mandsager, with MercyOne Perinatal Care, said. “But without large numbers, it’s really hard to draw definitive conclusions as to whether COVID played a role in that.”

Long hopes her experience serves as a reminder for moms to advocate for themselves and their babies.

“You want to be overly cautious,” Long said. “And hey I noticed this, can you check me out? And then they can say, yeah we can keep a close eye on you because I know without a doubt if I hadn’t gone into that appointment, it would’ve been a much different outcome.”

Local doctor weighs in on Iowa passing 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state of Iowa has surpassed a grim milestone. More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19. MercyOne Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Ravi Vemuri says that many deaths in a two-and-a-half-year span are significant. The CDC reports that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Iowa, behind heart disease and […]
IOWA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois

The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Amana Colonies kicks off Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest

AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s oldest Oktoberfest kicks off in the Amana Colonies on Friday. This year marks the event’s 57th year in Amana. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. There will be a keg tapping and live bands on the...
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
EARLHAM, IA
