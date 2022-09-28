ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NJ.com

Chargers sign ex-Eagles WR to practice squad

John Hightower has a new home. The Los Angeles Chargers signed the wide receiver to their practice squad, as first reported by Tyler Schoon. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hightower was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2020,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Bills Could Look To Trade For Giants’ Saquon Barkley?

The trade deadline in the NFL isn’t until November 1st, but there is already some speculation about who would be on the move before then. A team such as the Buffalo Bills will assuredly be buyers ahead of the deadline looking to plug any holes that may pop up on the roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Ravens: Wednesday injury reports

OL Ryan Bates (concussion) CB Christian Benford (hand) OL Dion Dawkins (illness) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) TE Dawson Knox (back/hip) CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee) Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2 but played last week. … Poyer did not play in Week 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Bills QB Josh Allen presents 'unique' challenge

The Baltimore Ravens host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in an intriguing early-season matchup between two 2-1 AFC squads. If the Ravens hope to come away with a Week 4 victory over the Bills, they'll have to keep the league's leading passer under wraps. This week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh complimented Allen while also pointing out how difficult it is to prepare to play against him.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Re-Sign CB Daryl Worley To Practice Squad

Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after. The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Bills' Dawson Knox (back, hip) questionable for Week 4

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (back, hip) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Knox is dealing with back and hip issues and logged three limited practices this week before being listed as questionable. If active, our models expect him to see 4.6 targets against Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Mike McDaniel remains adamant that Tagovailoa did not suffer concussion during Sunday's contest versus Bills

Life comes at you fast when you're an NFL head coach. Mike McDaniel spent the first three weeks of the NFL season in the limelight, basking in the glow of the team's 3-0 start. But in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's scary second-quarter injury against the Cincinatti Bengals on Thursday night, McDaniel and the rest of the Dolphins front office will face scrutiny for how they handled the quarterback situation this week, especially considering Tagovailoa was pulled last Sunday for what was initially called a head injury.
