Life comes at you fast when you're an NFL head coach. Mike McDaniel spent the first three weeks of the NFL season in the limelight, basking in the glow of the team's 3-0 start. But in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's scary second-quarter injury against the Cincinatti Bengals on Thursday night, McDaniel and the rest of the Dolphins front office will face scrutiny for how they handled the quarterback situation this week, especially considering Tagovailoa was pulled last Sunday for what was initially called a head injury.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO