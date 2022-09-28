ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

‘Ian is at our door’: Gov. Cooper holds briefing on Ian’s impacts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper held a briefing Friday afternoon regarding Hurricane Ian and its expected impacts on North Carolina. The governor is urging North Carolinians to not drive on roadways unless absolutely necessary, and to be smart and prepared in case of any dangerous situations. “This storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WECT

UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
arizonasuntimes.com

Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases

Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Opioid use disorder treatment in jails making strides in North Carolina

Elijah Bazemore believes there needs to be a paradigm shift in the way detention facilities — jails and prisons — are managed. “What we’re doing is putting a person back into the community the same way they came in — broken and torn up,” said Bazemore, who recently retired as a major from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office after more than 30 years.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Wood
WITN

State officials say don’t swim in coastal waters impacted by Ian

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - State recreational water quality officials are telling the public not to swim in North Carolina coastal waters affected by Ian. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says heavy winds and rain have negatively impacted all coastal waters, and waters affected by floodwaters can contain elevated levels of harmful bacteria.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Labor Department#Raleigh#The Department Of Labor
WITN

First West Nile virus death of year reported in state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina health officials have announced the first death of the year in the state associated with West Nile virus. The state Department of Health and Human Services did not specify in which county the case was reported, nor any other information, saying it is to protect the family’s privacy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
WITN

Inner Banks Media radio stations win state broadcasting awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Inner Banks Media-owned radio stations based in Greenville were given statewide honors on Wednesday. Inner Banks Media says 103.7 WTIB was named North Carolina Radio Station of the Year and the morning team of Marc Miller and Laura Smith were named Personalities of the Year at the annual North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy