JUST PEACHY!!
2d ago
they had her buy those items for a trip and used them on her...if someone was holding her. why would they let her send daughter money ..ALL CAPS... B.S.
Reply(1)
10
Leann
2d ago
So family says they haven’t seen her since Sept 9th but on the 10th there is video of her shopping. Family says she had nothing with her but she had purse in video??? Hmmmm confusing.
Reply(3)
6
Tinz
2d ago
She appeared to be items possibly suggesting a suicide, suicide theory has proven not likely. So set up seems likely.
Reply(3)
7
Georgia woman Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted,' police say
Georgia woman Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted,' police say

The death of 59-year-old Georgia woman Debbie Collier, whose body was found naked and partially burned earlier this month, was "personal and targeted," police say. The investigation into Collier's mysterious death is ongoing, but at this time investigators do not believe it was a suicide or a random act of violence, the Habersham Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
