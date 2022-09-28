Read full article on original website
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy – Visitation 4pm 10/7/22
Romona “Auntie” Penberthy of Farmington died August 11th at the age of. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8th. Visitation for Auntie Penberthy will be Friday, October 7th from 4 to 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
David Vernon McFarland – Service 10/1/22 At 11 A.M.
David Vernon McFarland of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 73. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge. Entombment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for David McFarland is Friday evening from 4 until...
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
All Inclusive Playground Grand Opening Monday In Farmington
(Farmington) A large crowd is expected to be in attendance on Monday for a grand opening celebration for the new all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers says one of the most impressive things about this endeavor involves the number of people and groups that helped make it possible.
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
North County Topples Festus on KJFF
(Festus) The North County Raiders improved to 5-1 with a 30-20 road win at Festus in a key MAFC red battle on AM 1400 KJFF. Festus scored on its first three possessions and built a 20-7 advantage. Jeremiah Cunningham thew a touchdown pass. The Tigers other quarterback Essian Smith ran one in and then Cunningham came back to do the same…
Homecoming Next Week At North County
(Bonne Terre) Homecoming will be celebrated next week at North County High School. Doctor Ryan Long is the principal at the high school. He says in addition to a full week of activities, they will actually have two parades to celebrate. The North County Raiders will play the Windsor Owls...
AMVETS Post 42 Motorcycle Show for Jeffco Shop with a cop success
(Herculaneum) It was a successful fundraiser for the Herculaneum AMVETS Motorcycle show to benefit Jeffco Shop with a Cop on Sunday. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness is a member of AMVETS Post 42. He says the event went very well and a member of the Festus Police Department got very wet.
#1 Ste. Genevieve Tops #3 Farmington In Phenomenal Volleyball Match On KREI
(Ste. Genevieve) Thursday night’s volleyball match on KREI lived up to the billing with Ste. Genevieve, the top team in the state in Class 3, winning three sets to two over the 3rd ranked in Class 4 Farmington Knights. The Knights took set one, 25-21, but the Dragons stormed...
Martin “Marty” E. Vogt — Celebration of Life 10/8/22 1 P.M. until 6 P.M.
Martin “Marty” E. Vogt of Crystal City passed away Saturday, September 24th, he was 66 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday afternoon, October 8th, 2022 from 1 until 6 at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus. A memorial visitation for Marty Vogt will be...
Sullivan man hurt in crash in front of Eureka High School
A Sullivan man recently was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 109 in front of Eureka High School, Eureka Police Lt. Michael Tapp said. Mark Brady, 49, of Sullivan was driving a 2010 Ford Focus south on the highway, and his car was struck by a 2008 Ford F-150 driven by a Eureka 17-year-old who was turning left into the school entrance. After that collision, the Focus struck a Missouri Department of Transportation sign, Tapp said.
Pevely man moves holiday light shows to Festus
Justin Lenhard has moved his elaborate holiday light shows from Pevely to Festus. The first show, a Halloween light display, opened Sept. 24, at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Lenhard also plans to create a Christmas display, which is expected to open Dec. 3 at the park, coinciding...
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
Farmington Falls in Homecoming Battle with Cape Central
(Farmington) The Farmington Knights fell just short in their Homecoming football game 35-32 to the Cape Central Tigers. Farmington seemed to dominate the action for most of the first half as they ran for 194 yards, 165 from Kaesen McClain. However Farmington only led 12-0 when Cape turned Za’Aire Thomas from a running back into a receiver….
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
Shocked, sad, angry, upset: Catholic school leaders react to school closures
This week, the St. Louis Archdiocese announced that two Catholic high schools, St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain, are closing as part of their “All Things New” strategic plan.
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary's, Rosati-Kain high schools
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is planning to close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's high schools at the end of the school year. St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski confirmed the decision at a Wednesday news conference, saying the closures are part of the "All Things New" consolidation plan.
