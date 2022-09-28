ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Hills, CA

TMZ.com

Buccaneers Owners Give $1 Million To Hurricane Ian Victims, Tom Brady Donates, Too

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing their best to make sure Florida recovers following the devastation of Hurricane Ian ... by donating $1 million to help relief efforts. The Glazer family made the announcement on Thursday ... saying the massive contribution will be issued to organizations in the areas that were hit the hardest during this week's storm.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rickie Fowler teams with DJ Kygo and Puma Golf to release new Palm Tree Crew collection

Longtime Puma Golf ambassador Rickie Fowler has teamed up with world-renowned DJ Kygo and his apparel brand Palm Tree Crew to deliver a Summer-inspired collection. The idea behind this collaboration was to encourage every type of dreamer to feel closer to the feeling of achieving their goals in cool and comfortable gear. Kygo and Rickie Fowler perform on polar opposite stages, but the adrenaline of doing what you love in front of fans is similar.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

NY Jets Rookie Breece Hall Cops 'Beast' Chain, Welcome To NFL Gift!

New York Jets rookie Breece Hall is commemorating his NFL arrival with a special present for himself ... by getting an amazing diamond chain with a nod to his own nickname!!. TMZ Sports is told ... the 21-year-old former Iowa State star wanted to get himself a "trophy" after going 36th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft ... so he hit up Al The Jeweler -- owner of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ -- to come up with something special.
NFL

