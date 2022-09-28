Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Buccaneers Owners Give $1 Million To Hurricane Ian Victims, Tom Brady Donates, Too
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing their best to make sure Florida recovers following the devastation of Hurricane Ian ... by donating $1 million to help relief efforts. The Glazer family made the announcement on Thursday ... saying the massive contribution will be issued to organizations in the areas that were hit the hardest during this week's storm.
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
After gaining eligibility, T.A. Cunningham plays long-awaited first game for Los Alamitos
After a hardship waiver was granted by the Southern Section, top-ranked defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham played his first game for Los Alamitos High.
Rickie Fowler teams with DJ Kygo and Puma Golf to release new Palm Tree Crew collection
Longtime Puma Golf ambassador Rickie Fowler has teamed up with world-renowned DJ Kygo and his apparel brand Palm Tree Crew to deliver a Summer-inspired collection. The idea behind this collaboration was to encourage every type of dreamer to feel closer to the feeling of achieving their goals in cool and comfortable gear. Kygo and Rickie Fowler perform on polar opposite stages, but the adrenaline of doing what you love in front of fans is similar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Shaquille O'Neal Down To Join Jeff Bezos In Bid To Buy Phoenix Suns
Shaq ain't down to outspend Jeff Bezos for the Phoenix Suns ... but if the billionaire wants to join forces in an effort to own the NBA franchise -- The Big Diesel tells TMZ Sports he's in for that!. Shaq says he initially had interest in buying Robert Sarver's share...
TMZ.com
NY Jets Rookie Breece Hall Cops 'Beast' Chain, Welcome To NFL Gift!
New York Jets rookie Breece Hall is commemorating his NFL arrival with a special present for himself ... by getting an amazing diamond chain with a nod to his own nickname!!. TMZ Sports is told ... the 21-year-old former Iowa State star wanted to get himself a "trophy" after going 36th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft ... so he hit up Al The Jeweler -- owner of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, NJ -- to come up with something special.
NFL・
Comments / 0