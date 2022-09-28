ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Del Mar Times

iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says

The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

North County cities work to make ADUs more affordable

ENCINITAS — The boom in accessory dwelling units continues in San Diego County’s north coastal cities thanks to relaxed state requirements and local incentives, but renters and homeowners say more work is needed to make this housing stock truly affordable in the current market. Many jurisdictions view accessory...
ENCINITAS, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery

A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement

ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

With Election Day near, Chula Vista Republican mayoral candidate accuses Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar of not being a city resident

Chula Vista councilmember and mayoral candidate John McCann is alleging his opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar has committed felony voter fraud just over a month before the Nov. 8 election. John McCann, the Republican incumbent, who represents District 1, alleges that his opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat and former congressional candidate vying...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

335,000 low-income San Diegans may lose healthcare

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents joined the Mayor of Chula Vista in hosting a rally Thursday, Sept. 29 to protest against the disruption of medical services. The potential disruption could affect 335,000 low-income San Diegans. This after the California Department of Health Care Services voted to remove community health...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING

September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

