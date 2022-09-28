Read full article on original website
50 pounds of copper wire stolen
State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
State police at Hazleton - crashes
State police at Hazleton reported on two crashes investigated by troopers in Hazle Township:. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 924 at the intersection with the on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound. Troopers said Walter Aikens, 46, of Freeland, was driving a 2018...
Crime Alert Berks honors group's longtime supporters
READING, Pa. — Supporters of Crime Alert Berks County took time Thursday morning to honor those who help the Crime Stoppers group carry out its mission of getting bad guys off the streets. Crime Alert hosted its fifth awards breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The organization...
Carbon County courts - guilty pleas
Several people pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass in Carbon County court on Monday. Courtney Bonetsky, 21, of Kunkletown, and formerly of Lehighton, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was charged on July 8, 2021, by Weissport police...
Lehighton man pleads to drug dealing charge
A Lehighton man entered a guilty plea on Monday in Carbon County court to a drug dealing charge. Eugene W. Moyer, 46, pleaded to one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony 3. He was arrested on June 3, 2021, by Lehighton police. According to court papers...
Juveniles accused of breaking into church, PSP investigates
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a church break-in that they say was caused by juveniles in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17, around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a reported break-in at Muir Grace United Methodist Church in Porter Township. PSP states through further investigation it was […]
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 29, 1986
The Mader-Gaydos American Legion Post 269 installed officers during a ceremony held recently at the Palmerton Hotel. The installing officer was Michael Mudri Jr., 30th District commander. Steve Selisky assumed the commander’s post, duties that were previously held by Edwin Hauser. Other officers who took their oaths include Robert...
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
Opinion: Guns and children
A 15-year-old Allentown boy was gunned down in broad daylight Sept. 25 by a 16-year-old after an argument between them, according to Allentown police and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, five teenagers were ambushed in a hail of 30 bullets as they left...
Carbon man gets state prison sentence
A Carbon County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Monday after admitting he violated the conditions of Megan’s Law as a sexual offender. Jahmir Joseph Spencer, 23, of Lehighton, and formerly of Lansford, pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass to one count of failure to verify address/be photographed, a felony.
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
Plane crash victim identified as Easton man
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
Carbon Builders hosting tool night
The Carbon Builders Association, in partnership with Lehighton American Legion Post 314, will have a Big Tool Night on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event benefits the Lehighton American Legion and the Carbon Builders’ National Student Chapter. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. at the...
Carbon man pleads guilty in five cases
A former Carbon County resident entered guilty pleas on Monday in county court in five pending criminal cases. Daniel Stephen Hunadi, 34, formerly of Nesquehoning and now of Harrisburg, pleaded to manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, simple assault and retail theft.
Police report hit-and-run crash in Carbon
State police at Lehighton reported investigating a hit-and run-crash that occurred on Sept. 22 at 12:29 p.m. along Interchange Road in Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Mark M. Terka, 59, of London, Ontario, Canada, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt truck northbound in the right lane when the truck was struck on the passenger side, knocking a mirror off the truck.
Schuylkill approves contracts
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of contracts Wednesday for the Children and Youth Services Agency. The service agreements run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. They are with Access Services Inc., Fort Washington, for foster care services (enhanced) at $77.94 per day, and specialized care at $94.79...
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
