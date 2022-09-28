ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

50 pounds of copper wire stolen

State police at Hazleton are investigating the theft of 50 pounds of white copper wire from a Carbon County property. On Sept. 25 at 6:33 p.m. troopers responded to Quakake Road in Packer Township, for a report of a theft incident. On scene troopers were told of the theft of copper wire by the victim, a 25-year-old male from Weatherly. The total value of the missing wire is $75.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

State police at Hazleton - crashes

State police at Hazleton reported on two crashes investigated by troopers in Hazle Township:. • A two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:17 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 924 at the intersection with the on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound. Troopers said Walter Aikens, 46, of Freeland, was driving a 2018...
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crime Alert Berks honors group's longtime supporters

READING, Pa. — Supporters of Crime Alert Berks County took time Thursday morning to honor those who help the Crime Stoppers group carry out its mission of getting bad guys off the streets. Crime Alert hosted its fifth awards breakfast at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading. The organization...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lehighton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lehighton, PA
Times News

Carbon County courts - guilty pleas

Several people pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass in Carbon County court on Monday. Courtney Bonetsky, 21, of Kunkletown, and formerly of Lehighton, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. She was charged on July 8, 2021, by Weissport police...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton man pleads to drug dealing charge

A Lehighton man entered a guilty plea on Monday in Carbon County court to a drug dealing charge. Eugene W. Moyer, 46, pleaded to one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony 3. He was arrested on June 3, 2021, by Lehighton police. According to court papers...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Juveniles accused of breaking into church, PSP investigates

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a church break-in that they say was caused by juveniles in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17, around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a reported break-in at Muir Grace United Methodist Church in Porter Township. PSP states through further investigation it was […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 29, 1986

The Mader-Gaydos American Legion Post 269 installed officers during a ceremony held recently at the Palmerton Hotel. The installing officer was Michael Mudri Jr., 30th District commander. Steve Selisky assumed the commander’s post, duties that were previously held by Edwin Hauser. Other officers who took their oaths include Robert...
PALMERTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Remote Control#Nikkor#Nikon#Pelican
Times News

Lehigh Valley crashes

State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Opinion: Guns and children

A 15-year-old Allentown boy was gunned down in broad daylight Sept. 25 by a 16-year-old after an argument between them, according to Allentown police and Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. In the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, five teenagers were ambushed in a hail of 30 bullets as they left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Carbon man gets state prison sentence

A Carbon County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Monday after admitting he violated the conditions of Megan’s Law as a sexual offender. Jahmir Joseph Spencer, 23, of Lehighton, and formerly of Lansford, pleaded guilty before Judge Steven R. Serfass to one count of failure to verify address/be photographed, a felony.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Plane crash victim identified as Easton man

The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon Builders hosting tool night

The Carbon Builders Association, in partnership with Lehighton American Legion Post 314, will have a Big Tool Night on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event benefits the Lehighton American Legion and the Carbon Builders’ National Student Chapter. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. at the...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Carbon man pleads guilty in five cases

A former Carbon County resident entered guilty pleas on Monday in county court in five pending criminal cases. Daniel Stephen Hunadi, 34, formerly of Nesquehoning and now of Harrisburg, pleaded to manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, simple assault and retail theft.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Police report hit-and-run crash in Carbon

State police at Lehighton reported investigating a hit-and run-crash that occurred on Sept. 22 at 12:29 p.m. along Interchange Road in Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Mark M. Terka, 59, of London, Ontario, Canada, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt truck northbound in the right lane when the truck was struck on the passenger side, knocking a mirror off the truck.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill approves contracts

Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of contracts Wednesday for the Children and Youth Services Agency. The service agreements run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. They are with Access Services Inc., Fort Washington, for foster care services (enhanced) at $77.94 per day, and specialized care at $94.79...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy