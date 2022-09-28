ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

fox29.com

Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
HAVERFORD, PA
sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls

A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
HAVERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

"Gender identification procedure" puts CB West HS students' safety at risk, teachers say

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Teachers say confusion over a new "gender identification procedure" at Central Bucks West High School puts students' safety at risk and creates an environment of fear. CBS Philadelphia spoke with two teachers about what's at stake."Everything that we've ever been taught as teachers is that it's the kids first," Central Bucks West teacher Rebecca Cartee-Haring said.Cartee-Haring has been teaching at CB West High School for the past 16 years. She says she is one of many teachers concerned about a new "gender identification procedure" announced verbally back on Sept. 8 banning educators from calling...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Plymouth Whitemarsh High School teachers ranked best in Montgomery County by Niche

Niche has released its 2023 Best Schools rankings and Plymouth Whitemarsh High School was recognized as having the best public high school teachers in Montgomery County (out of 22 public high schools). On a more regional level, the high school’s teachers ranked 10th out of 241 public high schools. The school ranked fifth in the list of best public high schools in the county.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police

Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

