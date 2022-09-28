Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Haverford Township police make arrest in series of attacks involving teens
The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has made an arrest in connection with a series of violent incidents.
fox29.com
Suspected ringleader of group behind assaults in Haverford Township charged
HAVERFORD, Pa. - The suspected ringleader of a group of Delaware County teenagers accused of assaulting other teens in videos posted to the internet has been charged. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports that unnamed teen was sent to juvenile detention Thursday on a number of charges, including robbery, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
Former Philly cop accused of luring and grooming young girls
A retired Philadelphia police officer is facing charges for allegedly trying to lure underage children. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Patrick Heron is in jail on a $2 million bond. “The conduct alleged includes unlawful sexual contact with minors, some of them quite young. Electronic messages that appear to be...
Abington Officers Unleash Lower Merion Police Dog to Catch CVS Thief
A Lower Merion police officer with a K9 assistant at a public event.Image via Lower Merion Police Department at Facebook. Law enforcement collaborations commonly occur in Montgomery County, as local police efforts often benefit from extra hands. Jon Campisi, in the Abington Patch, reported a recent incident that required the few extra paws of a K9 resource 20 miles away.
2 injured after stabbing at Red Roof Inn in Newark, Delaware
Two people were injured after a stabbing at a Newark, Delaware hotel on Friday morning.
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
fox29.com
Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police. Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation. According...
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
Police in Haverford, Pa. investigating incidents involving unruly teens
Haverford police say they are aware of several incidents involving unruly teens that happened over the weekend.
SUV used in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School was stolen prior to crime
The SUV was found in a parking lot along the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
2 teens in critical condition after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
Two teenage boys are in critical condition after being shot in the Kingsessing section of the city Thursday. The 16-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition. The 14-year-old is in critical but stable condition.
"Gender identification procedure" puts CB West HS students' safety at risk, teachers say
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Teachers say confusion over a new "gender identification procedure" at Central Bucks West High School puts students' safety at risk and creates an environment of fear. CBS Philadelphia spoke with two teachers about what's at stake."Everything that we've ever been taught as teachers is that it's the kids first," Central Bucks West teacher Rebecca Cartee-Haring said.Cartee-Haring has been teaching at CB West High School for the past 16 years. She says she is one of many teachers concerned about a new "gender identification procedure" announced verbally back on Sept. 8 banning educators from calling...
School bus involved in crash with several vehicles in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia
Video from Chopper 6 showed a small bus stopped at the scene and at least two other damaged vehicles.
morethanthecurve.com
Plymouth Whitemarsh High School teachers ranked best in Montgomery County by Niche
Niche has released its 2023 Best Schools rankings and Plymouth Whitemarsh High School was recognized as having the best public high school teachers in Montgomery County (out of 22 public high schools). On a more regional level, the high school’s teachers ranked 10th out of 241 public high schools. The school ranked fifth in the list of best public high schools in the county.
4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police
Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
Boys Latin Charter Middle School student found with loaded gun magazine on bus
Officials said the student was detained and the loaded magazine was recovered.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.
