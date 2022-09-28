DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Teachers say confusion over a new "gender identification procedure" at Central Bucks West High School puts students' safety at risk and creates an environment of fear. CBS Philadelphia spoke with two teachers about what's at stake."Everything that we've ever been taught as teachers is that it's the kids first," Central Bucks West teacher Rebecca Cartee-Haring said.Cartee-Haring has been teaching at CB West High School for the past 16 years. She says she is one of many teachers concerned about a new "gender identification procedure" announced verbally back on Sept. 8 banning educators from calling...

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO