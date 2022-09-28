Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 4 in Section III football continues with 25 games on Friday. Check back throughout the night as we update scores during and after the games.
Section III coach earns 500th win with daughter by his side
Syracuse, N.Y. — With South Jefferson’s girls swimming and diving 96-73 victory over Carthage on Thursday, coach Pat Conners picked up his 500th win as a varsity coach. Conners has coached varsity sports at South Jefferson High School in some capacity since 1998. In his 24 years as a varsity coach, Conners has coached wrestling, football and now girls swimming and diving for the Spartans. Of his 500 wins, 456 have come from wrestling, 11 from football and 33 from swimming.
Class AA football roundup: Christian Brothers Academy stays perfect with 29-8 win over Baldwinsville
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Christian Brothers Academy's defense stood tall Friday night with a 29-8 win over Baldwinsville.
Class D football roundup: Logan Lando runs in game-winning TD for Sandy Creek
Logan Lando rushed eight yards for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as Sandy Creek knocked off Cato-Meridian, 24-22, on Friday. The Comets took an 18-14 lead in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Dustin Mackey. The Blue Devils answered in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard TD pass from Finley Stonecypher to Dayshawn Hollister.
HS roundup: Fowler football blanks Nottingham in first meeting since 2014
A’Nyan Williams led Fowler’s offensive attack in its 14-0 victory over Nottingham on Thursday in independent league action. It is the first time the Bulldogs and Falcons have squared off since the 2014 season. In the last matchup, Fowler came away with a 44-6 win.
Section III girls soccer saves leaders, ranked by sectional class
Here are the Section III leading girls soccer goalies in their respective Section III class. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
HS roundup: Baldwinsville boys golf caps regular season with undefeated record
Alden Motala was the medalist with a score of 36 in Baldwinsville boys golf's 203-209 win over West Genesee on Friday.
