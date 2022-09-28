ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Section III coach earns 500th win with daughter by his side

Syracuse, N.Y. — With South Jefferson’s girls swimming and diving 96-73 victory over Carthage on Thursday, coach Pat Conners picked up his 500th win as a varsity coach. Conners has coached varsity sports at South Jefferson High School in some capacity since 1998. In his 24 years as a varsity coach, Conners has coached wrestling, football and now girls swimming and diving for the Spartans. Of his 500 wins, 456 have come from wrestling, 11 from football and 33 from swimming.
