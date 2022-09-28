Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
abc57.com
City of South Bend releases finalized report on low-barrier shelter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The City of South Bend has released the Low Barrier Shelter Report which addresses the needs of people in the city who are homeless. “As a caring community, we must support our unhoused neighbors and create housing opportunities for every South Bend resident,” said Mayor James Mueller. “A low-barrier shelter is a critical component of the Homelessness Implementation Group’s strategy. I thank them for all their hard work and look forward to partnering with the County and community leaders to make this happen.”
WNDU
City of South Bend seeks plans for historic Lafayette Building
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. Medical Moment: New technology might help diagnose Alzheimer's earlier. Updated: 2 hours ago. Researchers are testing a...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools holds anti-bullying assembly
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Positive things are happening across Michiana to combat bullying. Elkhart Community Schools hosted an anti-bullying assembly Thursday for parents, students and educators. They partnered with Rio’s Rainbow. “We want to give the people in the community a chance to come out and tell their story...
Inside Indiana Business
South Bend looking at options for Lafayette Building
The city of South Bend is seeking ideas for a historic downtown building. The city has issued a Request for Proposals to find a developer that could purchase and rehabilitate, adaptively reuse and manage the Lafayette Building, located inside two National Register Historic Districts in South Bend. Originally called the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville industrial projects continue to move forward
Merrillville officials are touting the town's development boom. The town issued 174 building permits in August for a total of almost $42 million in improvements. Town council member Shawn Pettit says Merrillville is at the top of the list when it comes to developable land in Lake County. "We're head and shoulders above everybody because of our tax rate, because of our staff, because of the incentives that this council gives," Pettit said during Tuesday's council meeting.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
abc57.com
City of South Bend's Utility Assistance Program now available to tenants
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Utility Assistance Program has expanded to include tenants. Previously, the program only included homeowners. Now, tenants can apply for the program so long as they prove the residence is their primary home and they make the application with the consent of their landlord.
abc57.com
Michiana pitches in to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
GOSHEN, Ind. -- As the world watches Florida go through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, you may be wondering how you can make a difference from Michiana. A local company is hosting a supply drive to provide goods to those in Florida who may not have access to it right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Benton Harbor to host resource, opportunity fair next Thursday
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor will host a resource and opportunity fair for residents next Thursday. It’s happening at the teen center at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor off W. Empire Avenue. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct....
abc57.com
Elkhart County postcards omit in-person early voting locations
The Elkhart County Election Board sent postcard notices to all residents in the county with important election information, but was missing the locations of early in-person voting. The postcard has the Vote Center locations for Election Day, the early in-person dates and times and the Election Board's contact info for...
abc57.com
The party of the century: Morris Performing Arts Center celebrates 100 years with community festival
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The Morris Performing Arts Center is a staple of downtown South Bend, and has been since it was the old vaudeville house in 1922. Friday and all-day Saturday, it’s the party of the century in front of the theater’s iconic marquee. “It’s so important to...
indiana105.com
‘Goodwill on the Go’ Event in Gary
In Gary, Goodwill will be at Rees Park from 3pm-6pm Friday September 30, 2022, with Goodwill on the Go. The casual and free event brings the many and varied services Goodwill offers out to the community. There is no need to call or register in advance to attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Walkerton manufacturing company announces layoffs
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton. Masonite International, a door manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees at its Walkerton plant. The company says it will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.
Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Major Step
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year. Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property...
umich.edu
When climate change hits home
Written by Gabe Cherry, photos and video by Marcin Szczepanski. Victoria Gray gazes at the freight train slowly rolling past Creekside Estates in Goshen, Ind., her home for the past 21 years. She taps a white tennis shoe, the tempo quickening as she remembers February 21, 2018, the day the flood came.
abc57.com
The Morris Performing Arts Center is back open to the public with an all-new interior
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- City leaders drew back the curtain Thursday, showing off renovations to the Morris Performing Arts Center. In an announcement, it was revealed the Neverending Encore Campaign, the fundraiser for the venue’s improvements, reached $24 million out of its $30 million goal. City leaders gave the interior...
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers schedules Fall Shredding Event for October 29
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Michiana Crime Stoppers is hosting a Fall Shredding Event at the end of October. You can take your documents that need shredding to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds on October 29 from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a minimum $20 donation. More information will...
abc57.com
Mishawaka City Hall moves to newly renovated location
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Twenty million dollars and 100,000 square feet to work with has turned what used to be a ‘fortress looking call center’ into an efficient, spacious, and advanced city hub in the heart of downtown Mishawaka. “After a couple years of planning and design and construction,...
abc57.com
"Empty the Shelters" event aims to encourage adoption from local pet shelters
The nation's largest funded pet adoption event is back. October 1-8, 2022 BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with more than 280 shelters across the country to reduce adoption fees. The reduced fees typically range from $0-$50. There are three shelters participating in Michiana. Those shelters are:. Al-Van Humane Society in...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
Comments / 0