John Chandler
3d ago
Takes 500,000 gallons of water to process 1 ton of lithium. A Tesla battery takes 22 pounds of lithium to make one battery.So 1 ton can make 90 Tesla car batteries. Each car is responsible for polluting 5,555 gallons of water. Hope the government gives us good water filters. Humans have found a quicker way to destroy the planet.
Tommy c
3d ago
Fifty ACROSS TEXAS WONDER IF YOU CAN MAKE IT THE NEXT ONE . YOU CAN TAKE YOUR ELECTRIC CARS AND STICK THEM UP YOUR SOLAR PANELS
Demodicks r uneducated
2d ago
You people know every time they build a new charging station your electric and utilities will go up
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas PUC Adopts Expanded Weather Prep Rules for Generators, Transmission Utilities
The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted new rules Thursday that they say will help ensure grid reliability. The rules outlined new requirements for electricity generators and transmission providers as they prepare for inclement weather in the summer and winter. The PUC said the rule adopts specific temperature standards for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
KWTX
Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - State officials awarded two contracts on Thursday worth $307 million to build nearly 14 miles of new barriers along the Texas-Mexico border. The Texas Facilities Commission voted to approve a $167 million contract for New Mexico-based Southwest Valley Constructors Co. to build nearly 6.7 miles of border wall near Del Rio and a second contract worth $140 million to Montana-based BFBC of Texas, which plans to build 6.95 miles of wall in the Rio Grande Valley.
KHOU
'Life was threatened by gangs': KHOU 11 rides along with Border Patrol as they encounter illegal migrants in south Texas
MCALLEN, Texas — Working border security is no easy task, especially if you work in McAllen. "McAllen is the busiest of all the stations," said BP agent Greg Aldaya ."We still get 700 to 900 people a day in the area." Border security remains a hot-button issue for most...
KHOU
Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around
HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
More than 100 employees exposed to over-applied chemical at Richmond-area plant, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — More than 100 employees were examined Thursday after being exposed to a chemical at a Richmond-area plant, according to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management. Six of those employees were taken to the hospital with the most severe symptoms being dizziness and lightheadedness. Officials...
TxDOT continues working with Flatiron Dragados to settle Harbor Bridge issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been nearly one month since Texas Department of Transportation officials announced they would be reviewing solutions to new Harbor Bridge Project design issues from developer Flatiron Dragados. TxDOT officials told 3NEWS on Wednesday they continue to have productive conversations with Flatiron Dragados. State...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
HAZMAT spill on Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land; closure could last several hours
SUGAR LAND, Texas — An 18-wheeler rollover crash has shut down multiple northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at University Boulevard in Sugar Land. According to Houston TranStar, the crash scene involves a HAZMAT spill. No injuries were reported and there were no environmental concerns, but the cleanup will...
KHOU
VERIFY: Fact-checking what was said during the Texas gubernatorial debate
EDINBURG, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and his challenger in November, Beto O’Rourke, faced off in a debate in the Rio Grande Valley Friday night. During the back and forth, there were claims that we set out to verify. Border security was a major issue on the debate...
Click2Houston.com
Now being operated by the ‘good guys’: Street racer’s seized Dodge ‘Hellcat Redeye’ turned into DPS patrol vehicle
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added a new car to its fleet of Texas Highway Patrol vehicles — a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. This vehicle was awarded to the department following a felony investigation that was initiated after the driver of the Dodge engaged in dangerous street racing and fled from law enforcement at approximately 160 mph. The driver then proceeded to drive erratically on highways and streets in well-populated areas in Houston, according to DPS.
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
Daylight on Thursday morning revealed some damage to the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin.
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas
For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
Debate dials: Undecided voters will react in real time during Abbott-O’Rourke debate
Not only can you hear from the two candidates vying for the role of governor of Texas on Friday night, we’re giving you the opportunity to see how undecided voters in Texas are reacting to what’s said live during the event.
