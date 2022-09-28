Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
Death toll continues to climb after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least 21 people have been confirmed dead so far in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to reports. Among them, officials attributed two deaths to Ian in Sarasota County. In Charlotte County, NBC affiliate WBBH reported at least six storm-related deaths, as confirmed by Charlotte County officials. And over Volusia County, a 72-year-old man died after going outside during the storm to drain his pool, WESH reported.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
ENC watches as Ian moves through Carolinas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From rain to strong winds and some flooding, Eastern North Carolina has been feeling the effects of tropical system Ian. Other links Live coverage: Hurricane Ian Storm Team 9: Ian forecast for Eastern NC Helpful links: Power outages, road conditions, more Check the conditions with our Live Eye 9 cameras Download […]
Live coverage from SC of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT/WCBD/WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown. The system was bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. LIVE UPDATES: The Associated Press The […]
Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
Ian heads toward Carolinas; emergency response crews prepare
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but became a hurricane again Thursday evening. Cooper urges weather awareness ahead of Ian People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian Jacksonville mayor declares State of Emergency School […]
Outer Banks, Northeast NC prep for impacts from Ian
While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks, Northeast North Carolina and other parts of state are preparing for storm impacts.
Red Cross urges residents to monitor Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina continues preparing for possible impacts in our area. The Red Cross urges families to be prepared and stay informed. “In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the […]
Governor urges caution as NC begins to feel Ian’s effects
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper is urging North Carolinians to be safe and cautious during heavy rainfall, possible flooding and power outages as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. “Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do,” Governor Cooper said. […]
NWS releases new forecast for North Carolina as Category 4 Hurricane Ian nears landfall in Florida
The National Weather Service in Raleigh put out new forecasts for North Carolina on Wednesday as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida.
President Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Hurricane Ian
Early Saturday morning, President Biden declared a state of emergency for North Carolina.
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. — In advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state, Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency. CLICK HERE to watch Gov. Roy Cooper’s press conference The announcement came Wednesday and is intended to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and […]
