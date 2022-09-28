TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least 21 people have been confirmed dead so far in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to reports. Among them, officials attributed two deaths to Ian in Sarasota County. In Charlotte County, NBC affiliate WBBH reported at least six storm-related deaths, as confirmed by Charlotte County officials. And over Volusia County, a 72-year-old man died after going outside during the storm to drain his pool, WESH reported.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO