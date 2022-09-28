ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Live Updates: Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
Death toll continues to climb after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least 21 people have been confirmed dead so far in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to reports. Among them, officials attributed two deaths to Ian in Sarasota County. In Charlotte County, NBC affiliate WBBH reported at least six storm-related deaths, as confirmed by Charlotte County officials. And over Volusia County, a 72-year-old man died after going outside during the storm to drain his pool, WESH reported.
ENC watches as Ian moves through Carolinas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From rain to strong winds and some flooding, Eastern North Carolina has been feeling the effects of tropical system Ian. Other links Live coverage: Hurricane Ian Storm Team 9: Ian forecast for Eastern NC Helpful links: Power outages, road conditions, more Check the conditions with our Live Eye 9 cameras Download […]
Live coverage from SC of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT/WCBD/WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown. The system was bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. LIVE UPDATES: The Associated Press The […]
Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
BOGUE, NC
Ian heads toward Carolinas; emergency response crews prepare

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but became a hurricane again Thursday evening. Cooper urges weather awareness ahead of Ian People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian Jacksonville mayor declares State of Emergency School […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Red Cross urges residents to monitor Hurricane Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. – As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina continues preparing for possible impacts in our area. The Red Cross urges families to be prepared and stay informed.   “In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the […]
Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes birdied...
JACKSON, MS
Governor urges caution as NC begins to feel Ian’s effects

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper is urging North Carolinians to be safe and cautious during heavy rainfall, possible flooding and power outages as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. “Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do,” Governor Cooper said. […]
Weather
Environment
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WXIN) — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate pollutants. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in...
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. — In advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state, Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency. CLICK HERE to watch Gov. Roy Cooper’s press conference The announcement came Wednesday and is intended to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and […]
High stakes for O’Rourke in Texas governor’s debate Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Beto O’Rourke spent his 50th birthday this week behind the wheel of his pickup in Texas, fast approaching a big moment in his uphill climb for governor. While a road trip through college campuses showed how the Democrat continues to draw big crowds —...
