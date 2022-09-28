Read full article on original website
Attorney General Miyares secures four indictments of unemployment compensation fraud
Bryant Banks, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178) and one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny (Va. Code sec. 18.2-22/18.2-178). Vo Long, Culpeper: one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense (Va. Code sec. 18.2-178) and one count of felony...
Ian remnants to arrive in Virginia today and more state headlines
• The rain from what’s left of Hurricane Ian will arrive in Virginia today. Forecasters say the storm could also bring some flooding and strong winds.—Cardinal News, Virginian-Pilot, Washington Post. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin seemed to commit to serving his full four-year term in an appearance on CNBC,...
Accreditor’s loss of federal recognition puts three Virginia schools at risk
Those institutions include the for-profit University of North America and the nonprofits Fairfax University of America and California University of Management and Science – Virginia. None of those schools responded to requests for comment. Accreditation ensures that institutions of higher education are meeting acceptable levels of quality. Crucially, the...
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
Virginia governor rallies with Kemp to aid bid for suburban Atlanta votes
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the Atlanta suburbs Tuesday in hopes of firing up conservative voters in an area that has been moving toward Democrats in recent elections. Kemp took the stage in Alpharetta’s City Center with Youngkin, whose narrow win last year and success...
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, is proud to announce the appointments of three new executive staff leaders, in the wake of the retirement of the Department’s first female deputy superintendent. Effective Aug. 19, 2022, Colonel Settle appointed Lieutenant Colonel Kirk S. Marlowe Deputy Superintendent. Effective Aug. 30, 2022, Major Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services (BASS) Deputy Director, was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and appointed to BASS Director. Effective Sept. 25, 2022, Captain Robert C. Holland was promoted to Major and appointed to the position of BASS Deputy Director.
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
Week one into Virginia early voting numbers indicate strong interest in midterms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Overall, more than 57,000 people have cast a ballot for the November General Election in Virginia. Compared to the numbers in 2018, which was the last midterm election, 344,594 people voted. Voting rules were also different then. This fall, everyone in the state will at least...
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Virginia, the track could bring tropical rain to areas that have already been hit hard by flooding. That was a concern of US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) when he spoke with reporters Thursday morning. He said the impacts of Ian...
Alexandria City Council decries Governor Youngkin’s anti-trans schools proposal
The Alexandria City Council, on Wednesday, says that Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use stigmatize and undermine children, and puts their lives at risk. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Education, Council backed the position of Alexandria City Public Schools...
Flood Fund future uncertain as Youngkin pushes for carbon market withdrawal
In January, strong winds led to high tides drowning parts of Hampton. Some roads were impassable, with water levels rising to near the top tread of the tires. Almost two years prior, stormwater had led to flooding severe enough to sweep parked cars down the roadways. With climate change driving...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting Friday.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
Virginia Beach SPCA takes in dogs evacuated from Florida
Five adult dogs and three puppies arrived at the shelter early Friday morning and are currently settling in and resting while they wait to get checked by the VBSPCA veterinarian.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
Virginia is under a state of emergency because of Hurricane Ian
Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a State of Emergency in advance of Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022 and last throughout the weekend. The storm has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
