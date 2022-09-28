ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. man stole over $30k in pills from pharmacy: report

A Johnstown man is facing numerous charges after police say he admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a pharmacy where he worked, reports WJAC. Police told the news station that Matthew Miller, 48, was fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after multiple staff members...
Sage Thomas’ touchdown helps Mechanicsburg slip past East Pennsboro

MECHANICSBURG — Entering at 1-4 and facing a 7-0 deficit after East Pennsboro’s first offensive play, Mechanicsburg looked to be heading down a familiar Friday night road. But according to two-way standout Sage Thomas, his teammates have worked hard to turn a corner. On this night, there was no panic; no self-doubt; just a gameplan the home team knew it could execute.
Trinity girls soccer offense scorches in win over East Pennsboro

Trinity’s girls soccer team didn’t waste any time rebounding from its first loss of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After dropping a 2-1 contest to Bishop McDevitt on Tuesday, the Shamrocks came out and defeated East Pennsboro at home 6-0 to improve to 9-1 on the season.
