Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
Pa. man found guilty of killing woman during Facebook Marketplace argument
A Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale has been convicted by a jury, according to a story from WJAC. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse of a corpse...
Pa. man stole over $30k in pills from pharmacy: report
A Johnstown man is facing numerous charges after police say he admitting to stealing more than $30,000 worth of prescription narcotics from a pharmacy where he worked, reports WJAC. Police told the news station that Matthew Miller, 48, was fired from his job at Martella’s Pharmacy after multiple staff members...
Hurricane Ian forces Pa. couple to postpone Florida wedding, at least 20 guests stranded
According to WPXI, a Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island in Florida this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride told the news outlet that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already...
Volunteers build backyard playset for 7-year-old Pa. girl diagnosed with cancer
A fun afternoon of outdoor play at the park isn’t enjoyed too often by kids who are continuously stuck inside because they’re battling cancer and other diseases. To remedy the issue, a talented crew of volunteers are hard at work building more than just hope for kids with cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. mom says student gave her son addiction-treatment drug at school
An investigation is underway at a western Pennsylvania school district after a student’s mother said her son was given a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addiction by another student on Monday, according to a story from KDKA. The boy’s mother told KDKA that her son put the pill...
Sage Thomas’ touchdown helps Mechanicsburg slip past East Pennsboro
MECHANICSBURG — Entering at 1-4 and facing a 7-0 deficit after East Pennsboro’s first offensive play, Mechanicsburg looked to be heading down a familiar Friday night road. But according to two-way standout Sage Thomas, his teammates have worked hard to turn a corner. On this night, there was no panic; no self-doubt; just a gameplan the home team knew it could execute.
Trinity girls soccer offense scorches in win over East Pennsboro
Trinity’s girls soccer team didn’t waste any time rebounding from its first loss of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After dropping a 2-1 contest to Bishop McDevitt on Tuesday, the Shamrocks came out and defeated East Pennsboro at home 6-0 to improve to 9-1 on the season.
Pirates vs. Cardinals prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Pirates square off with the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB at Busch Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m. ET.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0