Mobile, AL

WPMI

2nd annual Gumbo Fest downtown Mobile October 30 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In celebration of National Creole Month, the 2nd annual Gumbo Fest will be held downtown Mobile October 30 2022 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kazoola (558 Dauphin St.) The event will feature a cook-off, live music, and a secondline parade. Tickets are $10 with...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bras across the Causeway 5K and fun run event set

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Kathy Smith and Keeli Wall visited FOX10 Studios and sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss an upcoming Bras for a Cause event, “Bras Across the Causeway 5K and Fun Run.”. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fall is Food Festival Season on the Gulf Coast

David Calametti with Alabama Coasting joins Gulf Coast Spotlight on Fox10 Midday with a rundown of food festivals coming up over the next couple of months!. Mobile Burger Week- Oct. 1-8, 2022- Various locations in Mobile. Grilled Cheese Meltdown- Oct. 6, 2022- 300 Conti Street, Downtown Mobile. Mobile Latin Fest-...
MOBILE, AL
Orange Beach, AL
Orange Beach, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Coffee with a Cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Coffee with a Cop Day is October 5. Joe sat down with Major Melvin Jones to discuss how the City of Mobile is building relationships with the community with a cup of coffee. You can join the community to discuss issues and learn more about the Mobile Police Department with “no speeches or agenda” for the event. Other supporting organizations will be on site with information on how they serve the community.
MOBILE, AL
gulfshores.com

Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival

Hear the unique stories behind some of your favorite songs, as told by the songwriters themselves and listen to the sounds of these outstanding musicians as they perform around the Gulf Coast. Most performances take place on small stages for an intimate entertainment experience. Want to show off your musical...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Prichard hosting Pumpkin Patch and Trunk or Treat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Prichard will be hosting a pumpkin patch beginning on Saturday, October 1st. The event kicks off from 10 AM to 2 PM this weekend. Tours of the pumpkin patch will continue Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM, through October 29th. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event happening Saturday, October 29th from 5 - 7 PM.
PRICHARD, AL
Chris Kyle
John Rich
Chris Sale
WKRG News 5

Pensacon HalloweenFest starts Saturday: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon and Splash City Adventures are gearing up for this weekend’s Pensacon Halloween Fest, a two-day, family-friendly Halloween event. Starting Oct. 1-2, Pensacon Halloween Fest kicks off Splash City Adventure’s Haunted Nights, with special Halloween events taking place each weekend throughout the month of October. According to Pensacon’s website, Halloween Fest […]
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Gulf Shores close to awarding $19.2M for Waterway East work

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is poised to award the bid for improvements along Waterway East Boulevard from State Route 59 to the proposed new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to Asphalt Services for $19.2 million. The council will discuss the bid at an Oct....
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tram the Town to offer haunted tram rides in October

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Haunted Trams are expected to start mid October. They will depart from Iron Hand on Friday and Saturday nights. Details will be released on tramthetown.com. Private trams can also be booked for birthday parties, booze cruises, and more! Email info@tramthetown.com for more information. Tram The Town brings...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
gulfshores.com

Celebrate Christmas on Alabama’s Gulf Coast

All will be merry and bright with a white sand holiday in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. The weather on our beaches during December is ideal for exploring the area's natural wonders. Pleasant temperatures and sunny skies create the perfect atmosphere for outdoor adventures like biking, fishing, golfing, and kayaking. You can take a stroll on our pristine beaches without ever breaking a sweat!
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG

Destination Gulf Coast visits Alligator Alley

For our final edition of Destination Gulf Coast of the season, we decided we would head down to Summerdale for some gator action, as we visited Alligator Alley and the charismatic owner, Wes Moore. There is no doubt that Wes is a character as he gave us a tour of the facility, he explained that “The farm itself is 160 acres. The alligators have a little over 23 acres off Springfield Cypress fault. We’ve got right at 2000 feet of boardwalk that goes out through our fault, so it’s a way we can get people up close and personal with alligators.” Up and close with the alligators is exactly what we got when we joined Wes to feed his gators.
SUMMERDALE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Stunts and lifts return to Mobile County cheer after being grounded for 30 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s safe to say -- Friday night lights in Mobile County -- would not be the same without cheerleaders!. “Cheerleading is a sport -- whether it’s recognized or not -- these girls are athletes. They train hard. They work hard. They are not here just for the spirit of the school... They’re training their bodies all the time,” explained Elizabeth Blackburn, MGM Cheerleading Coach.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach RV park looking to build on-site waterpark

Planning commission to also hear a request for 82-unit townhome development. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will discuss a possible waterpark addition to a local campground and a new 82-unit multi-family development along Canal Road. The commission will meet on Oct. 10 in council chambers with the work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Quiche Bites

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rouses’ Chef Nino joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for breakfast quiche bites. • 1 12-opening muffin tin (sprayed with nonstick spray) 1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. 2. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, mayonnaise, flour and milk until thoroughly blended. Stir...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Videos and pictures inside North Mobile Nursing homes shows ants crawling on residents

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Video and pictures from inside the North Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center shows deplorable conditions. The employee NBC 15 spoke with on Friday said enough is enough. They have complained to management several times, but tells NBC 15 that nothing has been done. Currently, they're suspended and they're not sure why. They believe it might be because they spoke up about these conditions.
MOBILE, AL

