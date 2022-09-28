ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy reveals secret behind lasting romance with 'Happy Days' actress Linda Purl

For Patrick Duffy, the secret behind his lasting romance with Linda Purl is keeping things hot — in the kitchen. The "Dallas" actor and "Happy Days" actress hit it off in 2020 during a group text chat amid the coronavirus pandemic. They enjoyed a slow courtship, or what Purl once described as "a very Victorian process," where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
US Magazine

Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

The Grammy winner was found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles on September 28. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” a rep for Coolio told Us at the time. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”

Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself with friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer...
TVLine

Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Entering Rehab While Starring in Nashville: 'I Just Wanted to Escape'

On ABC’s Nashville, Juliette Barnes’ struggles mirrored star Hayden Panettiere‘s a little too closely, the actress says in a new interview. “When I was on Nashville, they really wrote my life into it. So on the show, one of the storylines was that I was playing an alcoholic. Another storyline was that I was pregnant on the show, and then I got postpartum depression,” Panettiere says during her appearance on the newest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. “I had to go to work every day and be acting out what I was truly going through. So by the time...
US Magazine

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Us exclusively revealed on September 30 that the Bachelor alum and Burrello are expecting their first child. “I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it,” Quinn recalled to Us how she told her husband the exciting news. “When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out and Nick shouted, ‘No way!’ in pure shock — and joy, of course!”
Elite Daily

Gwyneth Paltrow Said Apple Going To College Was Like Giving Birth

Gwyneth Paltrow is going through changes. (Yes, that’s a reference to her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” on Glee.) Ahead of her 50th birthday on Sept. 27, she sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss everything from her lifestyle brand Goop to her acting career and blended family. She also opened up about her daughter, Apple Martin, leaving for college, and she compared the send-off to another major motherhood experience. Honestly, her quote was a little surprising.
