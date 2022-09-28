Read full article on original website
‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy reveals secret behind lasting romance with 'Happy Days' actress Linda Purl
For Patrick Duffy, the secret behind his lasting romance with Linda Purl is keeping things hot — in the kitchen. The "Dallas" actor and "Happy Days" actress hit it off in 2020 during a group text chat amid the coronavirus pandemic. They enjoyed a slow courtship, or what Purl once described as "a very Victorian process," where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
’90 Day Fiance’ Babies: See Which Reality Star Couples Gave Birth
Baby boom! These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies together, and their little ones are too cute. Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting in July 2018. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are […]
US Magazine
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
The Grammy winner was found dead at a friend’s house in Los Angeles on September 28. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” a rep for Coolio told Us at the time. “He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”
See All of the Gorgeous Photos from Todd Bridges' Beverly Hills Wedding
They do! Diff'rent Strokes alumnus Todd Bridges wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi on Sept. 21 at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills. Built in the late 1920s, the venue is a 55-room mansion that boasts panoramic views of Los Angeles and has been featured in many major movies. With...
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”
Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself with friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer...
Hilary Farr’s Net Worth Is Impressive! See How Much Money the ‘Love It or List It’ Star Makes
HGTV star Hilary Farr is a total expert when it comes to redesigning homes on the hit series Love It or List It. Her experience in the home design space has contributed to her impressive net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes. What Is Hilary Farr’s...
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Reconcile After She Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin aren't calling it quits after all. One month after Flavin filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years, multiple outlets report that the couple has reconciled. "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their...
Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Have Called Off Their Divorce: 'They Worked Out Their Differences'
That was quick! Just one month after Jennifer Flavin filed to divorce her husband of 25 years, Sylvester Stallone, the pair have made amends. "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," the actor's rep stated. "They are both extremely happy."
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Gone But Not Forgotten: ‘Teen Mom’ Stars That Have Died After Appearing on the Show
Gone too soon. After first being introduced to viewers on 16 and Pregnant when the show premiered in 2009, several of the teens featured went on to star on the Teen Mom franchise. Unfortunately, some of the stars have died in recent years. While viewers have been able to watch...
Hayden Panettiere Reflects on Entering Rehab While Starring in Nashville: 'I Just Wanted to Escape'
On ABC’s Nashville, Juliette Barnes’ struggles mirrored star Hayden Panettiere‘s a little too closely, the actress says in a new interview. “When I was on Nashville, they really wrote my life into it. So on the show, one of the storylines was that I was playing an alcoholic. Another storyline was that I was pregnant on the show, and then I got postpartum depression,” Panettiere says during her appearance on the newest episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. “I had to go to work every day and be acting out what I was truly going through. So by the time...
US Magazine
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
Us exclusively revealed on September 30 that the Bachelor alum and Burrello are expecting their first child. “I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it,” Quinn recalled to Us how she told her husband the exciting news. “When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out and Nick shouted, ‘No way!’ in pure shock — and joy, of course!”
Elite Daily
Gwyneth Paltrow Said Apple Going To College Was Like Giving Birth
Gwyneth Paltrow is going through changes. (Yes, that’s a reference to her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” on Glee.) Ahead of her 50th birthday on Sept. 27, she sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss everything from her lifestyle brand Goop to her acting career and blended family. She also opened up about her daughter, Apple Martin, leaving for college, and she compared the send-off to another major motherhood experience. Honestly, her quote was a little surprising.
How Rich Are Jennifer Aniston and These Other ‘Friends’ Stars?
In 1994, "Friends," a show about six young adults living, loving, and canoodling together in New York City, aired on NBC and went on to become one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. It even...
