Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Myles Garrett Speaks For First Time Since Car Accident

On Friday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media for the first time since his car accident. Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in light of Monday's crash. His vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Unsurprisingly, Garrett is...
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
The Spun

Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday

It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Concussion#American Football#Ohio Car Crash#The Cleveland Browns#Mg#Falcons#Tmz Sports
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Playing Sunday

He was 65 MPH before losing control of the vehicle and flipping it multiple times. Thankfully, he and his passenger survived the accident with only minor injuries. Garrett suffered a right biceps injury, a left shoulder injury, and a cut to his right wrist. His passenger suffered a minor injury...
NFL

