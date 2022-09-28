Read full article on original website
Myles Garrett Cited Over Car Crash, Cops Say Browns Star Appeared To Be Speeding
Cops have issued Myles Garrett a citation over his car crash on Monday -- saying the Cleveland Browns star appeared to be speeding before he wrecked his Porsche. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett seemed to be using an "unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled" just before the accident in Sharon Township, Medina County.
Myles Garrett gets major update from Browns’ Kevin Stefanski after car accident
Kevin Stefanski provided a major update on Myles Garrett following Garrett’s scary car accident earlier this week. Cleveland Browns staff writer Anthony Poisal revealed that Stefanski expects Garrett to return to the team on Thursday. “Very grateful he’s OK,” Stefanski said. “Spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting,...
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reportedly has a long history of reckless driving
While Cleveland Browns fans hope for a speedy recovery and quick return to the field for defense star Myles Garrett,
Myles Garrett Speaks For First Time Since Car Accident
On Friday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media for the first time since his car accident. Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" in light of Monday's crash. His vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Unsurprisingly, Garrett is...
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett not practicing Thursday; could still play vs. Falcons
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was back at the team's facility on Thursday -- just three days after he was involved in a car crash in Medina County. But while the All-Pro defensive end won't be participating in the Browns' practice for the second straight day,...
Myles Garrett 'grateful' to be alive after scary car crash, will be a game-time decision for Week 4
Myles Garrett will be a game-time decision four days after he was involved in a one-car accident. The Cleveland Browns defensive end suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strains as well as minor lacerations, bumps and bruises from the crash and Is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday
It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was...
Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle; teammates show him the love, and not yet ruled out for Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett returned to the Browns facility on Thursday and felt the love from his teammates after flipping his Porsche multiple times on Monday afternoon while driving home to Medina a few hours after practice. “He looked happy just to be able to see us all...
‘Grateful’ Myles Garrett speaks for 1st time on crash
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to reporters for the first time following his Monday afternoon crash.
Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Playing Sunday
He was 65 MPH before losing control of the vehicle and flipping it multiple times. Thankfully, he and his passenger survived the accident with only minor injuries. Garrett suffered a right biceps injury, a left shoulder injury, and a cut to his right wrist. His passenger suffered a minor injury...
